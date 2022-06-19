Crawford, Giants pounce on shaky Pirates bullpen in 7-5 win Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach (19) is greeted by third base coach Mike Rabelo as he rounds third base after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Dominic Leone during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Giants won 7-5. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Brandon Crawford tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth and provided some breathing room with an RBI double in the ninth as the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5.

The victory was the seventh in eight games for San Francisco, which is a season-best 10 games over .500 at 37-27.

Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater homered for the Giants. Diego Castillo hit a three-run home run for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have dropped 11 of 12.

