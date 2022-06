It’s not going to be even harder to get to a few places from Charlotte. We’ve seen more and more about pilot shortages and staffing issues affecting airlines in the last few months. It looks like that, as well as demand to certain places may have cause a pretty big shift at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. American Airlines just eliminated a few of their routes that were out of Charlotte Doulas International Airport. The airline will stop offering routes to three location from Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO