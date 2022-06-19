Report: Rockets to focus on backup center position when free agency begins

Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets will target a backup center when free agency opens at the end of the month, writes Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle.

The team is short on reliable big men after agreeing to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, and although Houston will receive Boban Marjanovic in the deal, the front office plans to explore other options on the free agent market.

Feigen identifies Nic Claxton as one possibility, saying the Nets likely wouldn’t match a full mid-level exception offer of $10.MM because of luxury tax concerns. Claxton was a part-time starter this season and put up career-best numbers with 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per night.

Other free agents that Feigen mentions include former Rocket Isaiah Hartenstein, Andre Drummond, Mason Plumlee, Mo Bamba, Hassan Whiteside, JaVale McGee and Dewayne Dedmon. After a promising rookie year, Alperen Sengun is expected to be Houston’s starting center next season.