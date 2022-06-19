ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Rockets to focus on backup center position when free agency begins

By Arthur Hill
 4 days ago
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets will target a backup center when free agency opens at the end of the month, writes Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle.

The team is short on reliable big men after agreeing to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, and although Houston will receive Boban Marjanovic in the deal, the front office plans to explore other options on the free agent market.

Feigen identifies Nic Claxton as one possibility, saying the Nets likely wouldn’t match a full mid-level exception offer of $10.MM because of luxury tax concerns. Claxton was a part-time starter this season and put up career-best numbers with 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per night.

Other free agents that Feigen mentions include former Rocket Isaiah Hartenstein, Andre Drummond, Mason Plumlee, Mo Bamba, Hassan Whiteside, JaVale McGee and Dewayne Dedmon. After a promising rookie year, Alperen Sengun is expected to be Houston’s starting center next season.

Mavericks to hire Lakers' Quinton Crawford as assistant coach

The Mavericks are hiring Quinton Crawford to be an assistant coach under Jason Kidd, sources tell Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times. Crawford, 31, has been an assistant coach with the Lakers for the past three seasons, getting his start during the team’s championship campaign in 2019-20. He’s viewed as an “up-and-coming, bright coach,” according to Turner.
Lakers hiring Chris Jent as top assistant coach

Chris Jent will join the Lakers‘ coaching staff as the top assistant to new head coach Darvin Ham, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jent is a long-time NBA assistant who has been with the Hawks since the 2017-18 season. Wojnarowski notes that he built a strong relationship with Lakers star LeBron James while serving as an assistant in Cleveland from 2006-11. Ham worked with Jent under Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta in 2017-18 and spent the past week recruiting Jent to join his staff, according to Woj.
Report: Bulls could be main threat to sign Mitchell Robinson away from Knicks

The Bulls could be the main threat to take Mitchell Robinson away from the Knicks in free agency this summer, according to Marc Berman of The New York Post. Chicago and the Pistons were among teams that engaged in trade talks about Robinson prior to February’s deadline, Berman writes, but Knicks officials decided to hang onto the fourth-year center through the rest of the season.
Report: Hawks interested in potentially moving up to #4 in the draft

In ESPN’s Jonathan Givony’s latest Mock Draft, he has the Sacramento Kings taking Purdue star Jaden Ivey. However, his explanation of the chaos that could ensue at this point in the draft is much more interesting. Almost every team picking after Sacramento in the lottery and even beyond...
Kings finalize contracts with three assistant coaches

The Kings have finalized contracts with Doug Christie, Jay Triano and Luke Loucks to be assistant coaches under Mike Brown, writes Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. All three hires were reported last month by veteran writer Marc Stein and Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, but the deals weren’t completed until Friday, sources told Anderson.
Warriors win 2022 NBA Championship, Stephen Curry named Finals MVP

The Warriors returned to the mountaintop on Thursday, closing out the Celtics in Game 6 of the Finals to secure their fourth championship since 2015. Stephen Curry, a two-time Most Valuable Player, notched his first Finals MVP with another clutch performance. He racked up 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Curry’s 43-point outburst in Game 4 in Boston was a series changer. Curry received all 11 votes from a media panel, NBA Communications tweeted.
Zion Williamson on Pelicans: 'I do want to be here'

A potential rookie scale extension for Zion Williamson will be one of the major stories of the offseason, and the Pelicans‘ talented but often-injured power forward repeated his desire Saturday to stay in New Orleans, writes Andrew Lopez of ESPN. “I do want to be here. That’s no secret....
Report: Raptors want a 'substantial' return to consider trading OG Anunoby

The Raptors aren’t actively looking to trade forward OG Anunoby, Michael Scotto said in the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast. According to Scotto, it would require a “substantial” return for Toronto to consider moving Anunoby, along the lines of a significant upgrade at center or a top-10 draft pick. That’s similar to what Jake Fischer has recently reported.
Spurs, Hawks have reportedly discussed Dejounte Murray trade

The Spurs are listening to offers for Dejounte Murray, and the “most significant” overtures have come from the Hawks, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Sources tell Fischer that San Antonio and Atlanta have been discussing a deal since the trade deadline that would send Murray to the Hawks in exchange for a package centered around John Collins. Fischer adds that the Spurs want a “Jrue Holiday-like” return for the All-Star guard, so Atlanta would have to include a few more assets.
A 2022 offseason preview for the Miami Heat

Following a swift first-round playoff exit in 2021, the Miami Heat brought in a handful of hard-nosed players with championship experience, completing a sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry, using most of their mid-level exception on P.J. Tucker and signing Markieff Morris to a minimum-salary contract. At the same time, Miami bet on young players like Gabe Vincent and Max Strus being ready for bigger roles after spending the 2020-21 season on two-way deals with the team.
Report: Timberwolves open to pairing Karl-Anthony Towns with another center

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Minnesota Timberwolves have discussed possible trades around veteran centers, including Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks. Wolves beat writer Dane Moore added that the team is open to pairing star player Karl-Anthony Towns with another center. (noting though that it...
Rockets to trade Christian Wood to Mavericks

The Rockets are trading Christian Wood to the Mavericks in exchange for the No. 26 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). All five players are on expiring contracts in 2022-23, with the...
Caleb Swanigan passes away at age 25

Former NBA forward Caleb Swanigan died on Monday night, according to an announcement from his alma mater of Purdue (Twitter link). Swanigan was 25 years old. Swanigan spent two seasons with the Boilermakers from 2015-17, enjoying a breakout season as a sophomore. He averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 35 games in 2016/17, earning consensus first-team All-American honors and the Big Ten Player of the Year award.
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell faces felony drug charges

Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on felony drug charges stemming from a traffic stop in Richmond, Ky., last month, according to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Harrell will be an unrestricted free agent next month. Harrell, 28, was initially pulled over by a Kentucky...
