Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO