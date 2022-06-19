Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square
I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages
A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
More than 700 runners brave cold in Running of the Squares 5K
A returning competitor and a brand-new participant raced to the finish line Saturday morning at the Lake Sumter Landing edition of the Running of the Squares 5K in The Villages. A total of 721 runners stood poised at the starting line of the race at 8 a.m. Among those braving...
Red-Shouldered Hawk Near The Village Of Pine Ridge
This red-shouldered hawk was spotted near the Village of Pine Ridge. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Sheila Doolan Spencer
It is with the deepest of sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Sheila Doolan Spencer on January 13th, 2023 at Brandley House in Summerfield, Florida after a long and most courageous fight against cancer. Her husband and daughter were by her side. Sheila was born on April 27,...
The Villages releases information about trash pickup over MLK holiday
The Villages District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
Local church invites residents to join in watching ‘Driving While Black’
A local church is inviting area residents to join in watching the award-winning documentary “Driving While Black.”. The documentary produced for PBS in 2020 by Eric Burns, brother of Ken Burns, will be shown at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the United Church of Christ in The Villages.
District offices in The Villages will be closed in honor of MLK holiday
The District Customer Service Center and all District administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.
Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance
Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
Battling brothers from New York arrested after brawl in Wildwood
Two battling brothers from New York were arrested after a brawl in Wildwood. Edward Ernest Marasco Jr., 21, and Coby Kane Marasco, 19, were each arrested on battery charges Thursday night by Sumter County sherff’s deputies. Coby Marasco was “sweaty and only wearing sweatpants” when deputies arrived on the...
Vilma D. Baragona
Vilma D. Baragona, 88 of the Villages, FL passed peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband Dominic on January 9th. She was preceded in death by sisters Lillian Oliver, June Davis and sons Christopher and Rocky. Loved deeply by her family, Vilma was survived by husband Dominic, 5 children Tony, John, David, Pamela, Susan, sister Elsie, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
Sharon Lee Young
Sharon Lee Young (Howery), age 76, of The Villages, Florida passed suddenly on January 9, 2023. Born August 30, 1946 in Shelbyville, Indiana to the late Carl M Howery and Helen Jean Howery (Whittington). She married Robert Wayne Young on September 2, 1962 and they just celebrated 60 years of a wonderful life together.
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops
Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
Three suspects held in shooting outside Village of Marsh Bend
Three suspects have been arrested in a shooting which occurred in Adamsville, not far from the Village of Marsh Bend. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called in the wee hours Saturday to a dead end on County Road 510 where a male victim had been robbed at gunpoint and suffered a single gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a hospital in Ocala where he was in stable condition.
Man from Mexico jailed after caught driving without a license
A man from Mexico was jailed after he was caught driving without a license. Arcos Anacona, 28, was at the wheel of a gray Mazda at about 7 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over for a faulty tag light on County Road 471 in Webster, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Bald Eagle In Clear Skies Above Briarwood Executive Golf Course
This bald eagle was soaring through a beautiful clear blue sky at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts
The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot
Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
VHA president urges test at gates to make them easier to navigate
The new president of The Villages Homeowners Advocates is urging a test at gates in The Villages in an effort to make them easier to navigate. During this past week’s meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, Peter Russell of the Village of Pine Hills raised the idea of incorporating an eye-catching yellow into the gate arms.
