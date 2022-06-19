ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

Driver Who Struck, Killed Teen Belleville Dirt Biker Was Unlicensed: Report

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Victor Huaringa-Alvez Photo Credit: Belleville Middle School HSA

A 36-year-old Essex County woman has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that left a 13-year-old middle schooler dead, authorities announced.

Marilyn J. Quisepe-Falcon is accused of hitting Victor Huaringa-Alvez with her Ford Explorer while he was on a dirt bike around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Joralemon Street and Garden Avenue in Belleville on June 7, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tells Daily Voice.

Victor was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later at a local hospital, and Quisepe-Falcon took off before police arrived, according to the prosecutor's office. She surrendered to authorities on Thursday, June 16 and was slapped with various charges including being an unlicensed driver in a fatal crash, authorities said.

A dress-down day will be held at Belleville Middle School in Victor's honor Monday, June 20.

Quisepe-Falcon was released pending a court hearing.

