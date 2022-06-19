ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Jesse Winker: On bench for Game 2

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Winker is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Athletics' Cristian Pache: On bench Wednesday

Pache isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Pache started in the last two games and went 2-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts. Ramon Laureano is shifting to center field while Chad Pinder starts in right.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Slugs three-run homer

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Marlins. Diaz took Louis Head yard in the ninth inning to tally his fourth homer of the season. After failing to go deep for a 25-start stretch between May 1 and June 15, Diaz has hit a home run in back-to-back games. Diaz is hitting a disappointing .216/.269/.333 for the season and has started only five of the team's last 12 games as a result.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Launches 19th homer

Walker went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Padres. His seventh-inning shot off Nick Martinez was too little, too late for Arizona. Walker remains streaky, but with multi-hit efforts in three of his last four games he appears to be heating up. On the season, the 31-year-old sports a .208/.304/.490 slash line with 19 homers and 37 RBI through 69 contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Misses rehab start

Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Riding pine Wednesday

Senzel isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Senzel will get a breather after he went 2-for-17 with two runs, a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Albert Almora is starting in center field while Matt Reynolds takes over in right.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Placed on 15-day IL

Head was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Head hasn't been very effective since the start of June, as he gave up 17 runs in 7.2 innings over his last eight relief appearances. It's not yet clear how long he's been bothered by his shoulder injury, but he'll be on the shelf for at least two weeks. Zach Pop was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to take Head's place in the bullpen.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: First career multi-homer game

Witt went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, four RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Normally, a two-homer game from a big-name rookie would be the headline, but Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani put on an ever bigger show with a pair of long balls and eight RBI. Nonetheless, this was one of the best games of Witt's young career, and it ended a seven-game homer drought. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 10 homers, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 16 doubles through 65 contests while adding a .243/.288/.458 slash line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Lands on injured list

Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain Thursday, retroactive to June 22. Gonzalez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, and he underwent an MRI that revealed a strain. It's not yet clear whether Gonzalez will miss more than the minimum of 10 days, but it's possible that he'll see a decrease in playing time once he's healthy since LaMonte Wade (knee) appears to be closing in on a return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Wednesday

Odor will sit Wednesday versus the Nationals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Odor will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 over the last four games. Richie Martin will draw the start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Locks down 17th save

Clase struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. There were a number of momentum shifts in this contest, but Clase finished it off with a drama-free frame. He needed just eight pitches to pick up his 17th save in 19 chances this year. The closer remains one of the more dominant relievers in the majors with a 1.48 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 33:4 K:BB through 30.1 innings. He hasn't allowed a run in his last 16 innings.
CLEVELAND, OH

