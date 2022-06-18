ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

'Not every day you see this': bear running around downtown Englewood

By Hannan Adely, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

Visitors to downtown Englewood got a surprise visit Saturday afternoon from a black bear that walked down busy Engle Street before running up into the trees.

Responding at around 2 p.m., police said they found the cub in a tree behind the Englewood Diner at 53 Engle St., said Sgt. Shawn Ensenat.

Police briefly shut down traffic on Engle and Dean streets as the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife tranquilized and removed the bear. The Englewood Fire Department raised the bucket on its truck to assist in getting the bear out of the tree.

Trevor Warwick, a Connecticut resident who oversees DARCARS Lexus of Englewood, was visiting the dealership when the bear appeared, and he watched the incident unfold over hours.

"It's not every day you see this," he said. "We were just sitting there in the showroom and we saw the bear walking down the street. It's crazy."

Winnie in Wyckoff: Black bear's bakery adventure causes stir in township

'It's freaky': A Smithereen's 12-year-old song about a bear sort of foresaw Ukraine

Rock Hall of Fame: Englewood's Sylvia Robinson, founding mother of hip-hop, is inducted

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzMRd_0gFHPyOk00

The bear was going back and forth on the street climbing trees, "and people were going back and forth to watch it," he said.

The bear sighting comes we after a bear caused a stir climbing a pole outside Palermo's Bakery in Wyckoff. Bear encounters have been on the rise , the New Jersey Herald reported.

"Black bears by nature tend to be wary of humans and avoid people," according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's webpage.

Some "common-sense safety tips offered by the NJDEP include never feeding or approaching the bear, remain calm, making the bear aware of your presence by speaking in an assertive voice, singing, clapping or making other noise."

Hannan Adely is a diversity reporter covering Arab and Muslim communities for NorthJersey.com, where she focuses on social issues, politics, bias and civil rights. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: adely@northjersey.com

Twitter: @adelyreporter

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 'Not every day you see this': bear running around downtown Englewood

Comments / 5

kristo njelly
4d ago

relocate that majestic beautiful bear NOW. before some half wit. macho. moron. WITH A GUN wants to make a name for itself---- in the name of protecting everybody. of course We have the. means. to relocate. and. and. revel. in. a great day. for. the. Artificially. Intelligent. devolved. humans

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Family Fun

Saddle River County Park Playground in Ridgewood NJ

Saddle River County Park Playground in Ridgewood, New Jersey is part of the massive 577-acre Saddle River County Park. It consists of five parks that are linked by a multi-use path, with circular paths around some ponds. While each park in the system offers a playground we chose to focus on the ones with accessible playgrounds. This was the first one we visited and it was truly special.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clifton, NJ

During its 100 years of existence, Clifton has built a fine reputation as “the city that cares.”. Despite its population of about 85,000 residents, this city maintains a humble, small-town feel with peaceful leisure attractions. Clifton was first incorporated in 1917, developing as an agricultural hub in New Jersey.
CLIFTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Wyckoff, NJ
City
Englewood, NJ
State
Connecticut State
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Bakery Expanding After 70+ Years

Butterflake Bakery in Teaneck, which has been around since 1950, will be opening a second location. The second site will be located at 444 Cedar Lane in Teaneck (a few doors from their existing spot), which will be used as a commissary and as a Passover retail location. Butterflake is...
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Teaneck's Butterflake Bakery Expanding

Butterflake Bakery is expanding its footprint. The beloved Teaneck bakery known for its chocolatey babka and pull-apart challah is opening a commissary and kosher for Passover location at 444 Cedar Lane. The store is expected to open in early 2023. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
TEANECK, NJ
CBS New York

Man captured on camera in N.J. family's home before stealing BMW

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Police are looking for the man behind a brazen crime in the Garden State.They say a car thief went into a home while the family was upstairs and stole car keys, before taking off with a BMW.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Wednesday, surveillance video shows the suspect sneaking around the family home in Paramus.The alleged criminal is seen by cameras outside and inside of the home in the Bruce Drive area of the town on Monday night.It all started at around 11 p.m. The suspect gets out of a white SUV on the street, wearing a ski...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Robinson
PIX11

New Jersey cops break up vacant building party, detain dozens

WAYNE, N.J. — Police broke up an illegal party inside a vacant commercial building in Wayne, detaining dozens of revelers including a suspect in a previous robbery, authorities said Thursday. Cops learned on June 18 that the bash was being promoted on social media and was set to go down late that night, with as […]
WAYNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Lexus
NBC New York

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Beloved Morris County Pizzeria Owner Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Route 206 Crash

Support is on the rise for a beloved Morris County pizzeria owner who was airlifted with several serious injuries following a major crash on Route 206 in Morris County. Giuseppe Penza — “family man” and owner of Frank’s Pizzeria in Mount Olive — was flown to Morristown Memorial Hospital with serious spinal injuries, a broken hip, a shattered shoulder, and other major injuries following the Route 206 crash on Wednesday, June 15, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

WATCH: Paramus Residents Home As Brazen Bandit Enters, Takes Keys, Flees With Hi-End Sedan

A brazen thief entered a Paramus home at night while the owners were upstairs, took the keys to their BMW and drove off with it, authorities said. It was at least the third time in the past several months in Paramus that a brazen burglar has gone into someone's home to snatch keys to high-end vehicles, said Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg, who released home security video of the theft from various angles.
PARAMUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen Resident Parking is a mess

I just want to point out that living in North Bergen for the past 28 years has changed. Up until three years ago, you were able to find parking on the street given any time of day, if you don’t own a house with parking. Today, however, its gotten ridiculously out of control. I live in a building with 20 other families, and 19 of those families have cars which they struggle to find parking. Being situated between two churches, in the race track section of town, people can’t move their cars on a Sunday morning because out of towners come and scoop every spot available. They even park illegally on the yellow lines and block the fire hydrant.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy