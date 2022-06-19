ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

Traffic Shift Tuesday on Old Alabama Road

wrganews.com
 4 days ago

Bartow County: Weather permitting, crews will shift traffic Tuesday on Old...

www.wrganews.com

WXIA 11 Alive

Man hit, killed while walking along highway in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash where a pedestrian was killed in Cobb County is being investigated by police. The crash happened near the East-West Connector and Brookwood Drive. Investigators said 22-year-old Marcelle Ines Kounou Essengue was walking in the right lane of the East-West Connector going east. A driver in a 2019 Toyota Corolla was also driving east in the left lane.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Caught on camera: Thieves steal 6 cars from Marietta dealership

MARIETTA, Ga. - The owner of a Marietta car dealership says a group of men broke onto the lot and drove away with six cars. The crime happened at the business on South Cobb Drive and the entire ordeal was caught on camera. The dealership shared their story with FOX 5’s Eric Perry in hopes someone would come forward to help identify the criminals.
MARIETTA, GA
County
Bartow County, GA
Bartow County, GA
Traffic
Local
Georgia Traffic
wrganews.com

Etowah River rescue Sunday night

A water rescue Sunday evening on the Etowah River in Bartow County. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services responded to the boat ramp at Highway 411 and Macedonia Road at around 10:47 pm after getting a report of 2 subjects that were last seen at the island. Fire Boat 9...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Officials break ground for new NGHS hospital in Lumpkin County

The timing was a couple of years later than planned due to COVID-19, but on Wednesday morning officials from Northeast Georgia Health System, Lumpkin County, Dahlonega, and the surrounding area gathered to celebrate the ceremonial groundbreaking for Northeast Georgia Medical Center Lumpkin. “Our health system had to do some serious...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Woman Dies in Floyd County House Fire

The Floyd County, Georgia Coroner’s office confirmed that 90 year-old Louis Hartley was killed in a house fire at 2272 Cave Spring Road on Monday. A 12 year-old child also suffered burns to over 65% of his body, and was transported to a burn center in Augusta for treatment. A third person who witnesses said is in his 40’s or 50’s in the home made it out of the home without injury. Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor stated that he pronounced Hartley dead around 2:30am. According to Rome Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewnimg, the cause of that fire has yet to be determined and that investigation is on-going with Floyd County Police, GBI, and the state fire marshal’s K-9 investigator.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Ribbon-cutting for Floyd helipad Thursday

June 22, 2022–6:34 p.m. The new helipad at Floyd Medical Center will officially be dedicated Thursday afternoon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The helipad sits at the North Second Avenue entrance to the Emergency Care Center and has direct elevator access to trauma bays. It replaces Atrium Health Floyd’s helipad,...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Traffic
wrganews.com

7 Hills Rubicon this Saturday

June 22, 2022–10:56 a.m. If you love Jeeps, the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport is the place to be on Saturday. The Floyd County Police Department is hosting the first-ever Seven Hills Rubicon Jeep vehicle show and ride to support their Santa Bike Patrol. “This program has been in...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search continues for man who fell overboard near marina on Lake Lanier

BUFORD, Ga. - The search continues for a 29-year-old man who went missing after falling overboard at a marina on Lake Lanier. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said 29-year-old Kaiyan Ding fell overboard at around 2 p.m. Saturday near Holiday Marina. The marina is off of Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officers catch drivers traveling 'truly terrifying speeds' on I-75

MORROW, Ga. - Police in Morrow are putting a stark warning on speeders following multiple arrests over the weekend on a Georgia interstate. Sunday night, officers with the Morrow Police Department recorded what they called "truly terrifying speeds" on Interstate 75. Officials say four separate violators were stopped traveling faster...
MORROW, GA
WABE

Local educator forced out of job in Cherokee County

On Tuesday’s edition of “Closer Look” veteran journalist and ProPublica reporter Nicole Carr discusses her latest piece report that focuses on Cecelia Lewis, a Black educator who was forced out of a job in Cherokee County. According to the article, co-published for the PBS program “Frontline.” Lewis...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

One dead, one critically injured in a house fire early Monday

June 20, 2022–10:00 p.m. An elderly woman died and a child was left severely burned in a house fire early Monday morning. The fire occurred just after 2 am at 2272 Cave Spring Road. The 90-year-old victim has been identified as Louise Hartley. The 12-year-old child was taken to...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Georgia Woman Arrested Following Multiple Gas Drive-Off’s

A Chattooga County, Georgia woman stands accused of pumping gas, and then driving off without paying – several times. The thefts all took place at Murphy USA in Trion. According to the Sheriff’s Office report – Murphy USA says that the store’s pumps are highly sophisticated, and can automatically send gas drive-off reports when a person fails to pay for their purchase. The report has the pump number, time of day, and the amount of gas that was taken. The management at Murphy USA was able to review the information, and identified a suspect who was habitually driving off without paying for gas.
nowhabersham.com

Human remains found in South Hall County

An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered Monday afternoon in a wooded area in South Hall County. The remains were found on Paradise Point Road in the Flowery Branch area, according to the sheriff’s office. “The remains have been sent for autopsy to determine the identity of...
HALL COUNTY, GA

