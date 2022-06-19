Traffic Shift Tuesday on Old Alabama Road

A black Chevrolet exploded on Wednesday afternoon, June 22 on South Lee Street near Buford Drive in Buford. Gwinnett County Fire Services Engine 14 responded to the scene and was quickly able to extinguish the vehicle fire. “Engine 14 responded to a vehicle fire that was secondary to a vehicle...
A large number of law enforcement from the Gwinnett County Police Department were seen on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, in the vicinity of Hamilton Mill Road and South Bogan Road in Buford. Readers of the North Gwinnett Voice were quick to contact the newspaper to report what they witnessed. They...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash where a pedestrian was killed in Cobb County is being investigated by police. The crash happened near the East-West Connector and Brookwood Drive. Investigators said 22-year-old Marcelle Ines Kounou Essengue was walking in the right lane of the East-West Connector going east. A driver in a 2019 Toyota Corolla was also driving east in the left lane.
MARIETTA, Ga. - The owner of a Marietta car dealership says a group of men broke onto the lot and drove away with six cars. The crime happened at the business on South Cobb Drive and the entire ordeal was caught on camera. The dealership shared their story with FOX 5’s Eric Perry in hopes someone would come forward to help identify the criminals.
A water rescue Sunday evening on the Etowah River in Bartow County. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services responded to the boat ramp at Highway 411 and Macedonia Road at around 10:47 pm after getting a report of 2 subjects that were last seen at the island. Fire Boat 9...
The timing was a couple of years later than planned due to COVID-19, but on Wednesday morning officials from Northeast Georgia Health System, Lumpkin County, Dahlonega, and the surrounding area gathered to celebrate the ceremonial groundbreaking for Northeast Georgia Medical Center Lumpkin. “Our health system had to do some serious...
The Floyd County, Georgia Coroner’s office confirmed that 90 year-old Louis Hartley was killed in a house fire at 2272 Cave Spring Road on Monday. A 12 year-old child also suffered burns to over 65% of his body, and was transported to a burn center in Augusta for treatment. A third person who witnesses said is in his 40’s or 50’s in the home made it out of the home without injury. Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor stated that he pronounced Hartley dead around 2:30am. According to Rome Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewnimg, the cause of that fire has yet to be determined and that investigation is on-going with Floyd County Police, GBI, and the state fire marshal’s K-9 investigator.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released very few details about human remains found in a wooded area on Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on Monday afternoon, June 22. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, there is an investigation into the death and...
ATLANTA — With many people off work Monday for the Juneteenth holiday, the morning rush hour was still a nightmare with two major incidents -- both on Interstate 285. All lanes of I-285 eastbound at Flat Shoals Road were shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire that happened around 4:45 a.m.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Residents are looking for answers after bears were spotted in their Gwinnett and Cobb county neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A Marietta resident said he thought his eyes were playing tricks on him when he recorded a video. The...
June 22, 2022–6:34 p.m. The new helipad at Floyd Medical Center will officially be dedicated Thursday afternoon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The helipad sits at the North Second Avenue entrance to the Emergency Care Center and has direct elevator access to trauma bays. It replaces Atrium Health Floyd’s helipad,...
Cherokee County, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people are dead, and three others were seriously injured after a car flew off a road and hit a tree in Cherokee County, according to deputies. The accident happened at around 4:30p.m. Sunday on Yellow Creek Road. Deputies said a Ford F250 was traveling...
June 22, 2022–10:56 a.m. If you love Jeeps, the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport is the place to be on Saturday. The Floyd County Police Department is hosting the first-ever Seven Hills Rubicon Jeep vehicle show and ride to support their Santa Bike Patrol. “This program has been in...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A number of neighbors in Austell are concerned that a road will collapse if it’s not fixed. Neighbors told Channel 2′s Michele Newell that they have to drive in the wrong lane just to avoid sections of Mulberry Street that appear to be caving in.
BUFORD, Ga. - The search continues for a 29-year-old man who went missing after falling overboard at a marina on Lake Lanier. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said 29-year-old Kaiyan Ding fell overboard at around 2 p.m. Saturday near Holiday Marina. The marina is off of Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford.
MORROW, Ga. - Police in Morrow are putting a stark warning on speeders following multiple arrests over the weekend on a Georgia interstate. Sunday night, officers with the Morrow Police Department recorded what they called "truly terrifying speeds" on Interstate 75. Officials say four separate violators were stopped traveling faster...
On Tuesday’s edition of “Closer Look” veteran journalist and ProPublica reporter Nicole Carr discusses her latest piece report that focuses on Cecelia Lewis, a Black educator who was forced out of a job in Cherokee County. According to the article, co-published for the PBS program “Frontline.” Lewis...
June 20, 2022–10:00 p.m. An elderly woman died and a child was left severely burned in a house fire early Monday morning. The fire occurred just after 2 am at 2272 Cave Spring Road. The 90-year-old victim has been identified as Louise Hartley. The 12-year-old child was taken to...
A Chattooga County, Georgia woman stands accused of pumping gas, and then driving off without paying – several times. The thefts all took place at Murphy USA in Trion. According to the Sheriff’s Office report – Murphy USA says that the store’s pumps are highly sophisticated, and can automatically send gas drive-off reports when a person fails to pay for their purchase. The report has the pump number, time of day, and the amount of gas that was taken. The management at Murphy USA was able to review the information, and identified a suspect who was habitually driving off without paying for gas.
An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered Monday afternoon in a wooded area in South Hall County. The remains were found on Paradise Point Road in the Flowery Branch area, according to the sheriff’s office. “The remains have been sent for autopsy to determine the identity of...
