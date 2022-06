BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a pickup truck crashed through the front of a child care center in Bedford Heights on Wednesday morning. It happened at the Komfort Kids Zone Childcare Center in the 25500 block of Aurora Road just after 8 a.m. Police Chief Michael Marotta told 3News no one inside the building was hurt, but the driver later died at the hospital of unknown causes.

