A 43-year-old Saginaw man named Monte Edwon Wilson lost his life Sunday evening in the city's third homicide this month. The Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the homicides. In a Monday press release, they explained that Wilson was shot around 9:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Bundy St. and died at a local hospital from his injuries.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO