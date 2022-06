Bob Sapp called out Mike Tyson in a Muay Thai event in Thailand. “The Beast” kept calling “Iron Mike” a “chicken” and even got the audience chanting it as well. Bob Sapp is still miles away from Mike Tyson but he is proving that he’s serious about taking on the former heavyweight boxing champion. The K-1 legend has been in tremendous shape lately and has already called Tyson out for a bizarre multi-men match and he is at it again with his eyes seemingly locked on “Iron Mike” alone this time.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO