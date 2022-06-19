ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamar, Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-18 20:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-18 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Claiborne, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for George, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: George; Stone HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 106 and 112 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values in excess of 112 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 108 and 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the 80s, especially in urban areas, will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 108 and 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. The highest heat index values will occur in the late morning and early afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Copiah, Covington, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Copiah; Covington; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Madison; Rankin; Sharkey; Simpson; Warren; Washington; Yazoo HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Assumption, Coastal Jefferson, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Assumption; Coastal Jefferson; East Feliciana; Iberville; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Feliciana HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 108 and 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. The highest heat index values will occur in the late morning and early afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension; Western Orleans HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values in excess of 112 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 108 and 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the 80s, especially in urban areas, will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

