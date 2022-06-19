ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trout Run, PA

One killed, one injured in crash on Route 15 in Trout Run

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Trout Run, Pa. — The driver of a box truck was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning after crashing on a curve on Route 15 in Lewis Township, Lycoming County.

State police at Montoursville say Travis D. Fedoriw, 26, of Williamsport, died shortly after the crash occurred at 9:48 a.m. June 18 at mile marker 148. Fedoriw was traveling southbound in the left lane when he failed to negotiate a right curve.

The box truck then traveled onto the median, struck a ditch, and rolled onto its left side. Fedoriw was partially ejected as the truck slid on its left side before coming to final rest in the northbound lanes, according to police.

A passenger, Kamaal M. Barnes, 26, of Williamsport, sustained a suspected minor injury but refused transport to the hospital, police said.

Route 15 was closed for several hours as first responders worked at the scene. The Lycoming County Coroner's Office also was at the scene.

