Atlanta, GA

Motley Crue ‘Proud’ of Tommy Lee Playing Through His Pain

By Martin Kielty
 4 days ago
Nikki Sixx said Motley Crue were “proud” of drummer Tommy Lee, who’s trying to perform as much as possible despite having broken four ribs. He left the stage after five songs in Atlanta on June 16, the first night of the Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Ozzy...

