AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Orlando Brown, Chiefs, Raiders

By Nate Bouda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroncos RB Melvin Gordon said he is embracing the competition for the starting role against Javonte Williams. “I told [GM George Paton] I’m not going to lay down,” Gordon said, via BroncosWire. “I’m not going to lay down, man. I’ve always had that mindset that I have to go get it...

