Jacksonville, FL

“He has a face and a name”: Sister of man killed in hit-and-run pleads for help identifying suspect

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family is pleading for help finding the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of 45-year-old Timothy Knowles earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Blanding Boulevard near Ovella Road on June 5, but this week the Florida Highway Patrol has released new evidence that could help identify the vehicle.

When FHP troopers arrived at Cariann Melvin’s home earlier this month, she immediately felt a knot in her stomach.

“It just hit me and I asked. I said, ‘It’s about my brother Timothy, isn’t it?” said Cariann.

The troopers confirmed her worst fear, Knowles had been killed in a hit-and-run.

“Tim was a light in my room. He had the biggest dimples. He never met a stranger. He’d do anything in the world for anybody,” said Cariann.

Knowles was buried in the family cemetery on Thursday.

“There’s still a lot of blankness and void. You know?” said Melvin.

After nearly two weeks with no luck finding the suspect, a break finally came Friday.

New video released by FHP shows the vehicle troopers suspect killed Knowles that tragic night.

It’s a dark-colored SUV that FHP suggests could be a Ford Expedition with damage on the left front and side of the vehicle.

It’s difficult to make out solid details, but Melvin and her family are hoping more evidence may come to light.

“I’ve ridden down Blanding today with my husband and started looking at all the cameras up and down, and there’s gotta be more than this video that they’ve released,” said Melvin.

But she is sure someone out there knows exactly what happened.

She’s pleading they come forward to give her and her family closure.

“I just need this to go away. I just need something to say that this – that they’re not going to do it to somebody else. You know? And that he has a face and a name,” said Melvin.

Knowles’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

FHP is asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call the highway patrol at 904-695-4000 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

