adidas Drops Adilette 22 Slides in "St Desert Sand," "Carbon," and "Aluminium"

Stone Island continues its cadence of fusing technical and military styles with its Fall/Winter 2022 Icon Imagery collection. The latest offering features an array of winter-ready outerwear done up in several different treatments. From technical nylon, cotton, wool and shearling, the range is suited for any style. Key outerwear pieces include waist-length puffers and elongated parka jackets dipped in shades of stone blue, turquoise, off-white, gold and more. Staying in line with technical constructions, other pieces include staple shell jackets, knitted jackets and dual-fabric garments in bone, black, raspberry and charcoal.
