adidas Drops Adilette 22 Slides in "St Desert Sand," "Carbon," and "Aluminium"

Fans were delighted back in May when Nintendo announced the arrival of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II on the Switch, but now to the disappointment of many, it turns out that the game is impossible to finish in its current form. Following its release on June 8, a number of fans have confronted a bug during a cutscene around the middle of the game that makes it impossible for you to progress past the scene, essentially blocking you from playing the rest of the experience. When players reported the issue, it turns out that the game’s porter Aspyr knew of the problem but had yet to fix it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO