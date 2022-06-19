ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
adidas Drops Adilette 22 Slides in "St Desert Sand," "Carbon," and "Aluminium"

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the reveal of new colorways of the Adilette 22 slides, we now have a closer look at the tonal range of the summer-ready style that just arrived on HBX. First up is...

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
APPAREL
An Early Look at the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"

Amongst the clamoring of popular Jordan Brand silhouettes, the Air Jordan 9 has remained a lowkey option in the brand’s rotation of offerings. Now, it takes on the iconic “Fire Red” colorway that has previously graced the likes of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 and additional Swoosh styles.
APPAREL
First Look at the adidas YZY KNIT RNNR "Faded Azure"

In the early years of Kanye West and releasing collaborative products together, a common theme that was found was the use of earthy color combinations. However, in recent memory, the two have been pandering toward more gaudy palettes, and this newly-surfaced adidas YZY KNIT RNNR “Faded Azure” is the perfect example.
APPAREL
Adidas Originals Drops EQT 93 Sandal in Time for Summer

Originals is known for digging into its archives, and now it has referenced its rich EQT line for the release of a new EQT 93 Sandal. Coming in “Core Black/Utility Black” with the signature shade of EQT green highlighting the cut-off Three Stripes on the midsole, the pair is perfect for adding a touch of summer to any understated fit. It manages this thanks to the sandal’s design, which combines a breathable mesh upper that’s made using sustainable PRIMEGREEN materials with a double hook and loop strap closure, giving the shoe an open-top look.
APPAREL
POTR and Suicoke Collide for Utility Moto Cab Sandals

Following a collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD, Japanese footwear label Suicoke taps Yoshida & Co.‘s POTR for a special-edition take on its classic Moto Cab sandals. The collaborative pairs arrive in an open rounded-toe design with padded nylon straps lined in orange contrast stitching and logo-embossed EVA molded rubber footbed. Two...
APPAREL
Nike Gives the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 the "Panda" Treatment

Two primary themes come together to create the Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Panda.” The first is Nike’s tendency to rework existing silhouettes into new iterations. With the Dunk Low Disrupt 2, the 2020 rework of the Dunk Low named the Dunk Low Disrupt is further elaborated on with a slimmer build and extra Swooshes. The other theme that’s been especially prevalent this year is the usage of the “Panda” color scheme. Between various Dunks, an upcoming Air Jordan 1 ‘85 and PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1, the relatively simple black and white combination continues to appear.
LIFESTYLE
An Official Look at the Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 SE

In case it wasn’t obvious already, Jordan Brand has heavily prioritized the Air Jordan 2 throughout 2022. The often overlooked silhouette has already received a handful of collaborations this year after concluding 2021 with two Off-White™ colorways that got the ball rolling. Only time will tell if this effort repositions the Air Jordan 2 as a more favored model. In the meantime, we’ll continue to embrace the creativity that Jordan Brand taps into with these partnerships, including the upcoming Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 SE.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Arriving in "Triple Orange"

Has dropped yet another vibrant and eye-catching iteration for its classic Air Force 1 silhouette. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is arriving in an all-orange makeup which leaves just the tongue tag to be highlighted in white. The “Triple Orange” AF1 Low is constructed in a mix material of tumbled and smooth leather. The mesh tongues, lining, laces, midsole and outsole are all dressed in an orange hue to round out the design. The orange color scheme is sure to highlight any outfit and cannot be missed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Stone Island Unveils Latest Icon Imagery Collection for FW22

Stone Island continues its cadence of fusing technical and military styles with its Fall/Winter 2022 Icon Imagery collection. The latest offering features an array of winter-ready outerwear done up in several different treatments. From technical nylon, cotton, wool and shearling, the range is suited for any style. Key outerwear pieces include waist-length puffers and elongated parka jackets dipped in shades of stone blue, turquoise, off-white, gold and more. Staying in line with technical constructions, other pieces include staple shell jackets, knitted jackets and dual-fabric garments in bone, black, raspberry and charcoal.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
More Tom Sachs x NikeCraft "General Purpose Shoe" Colorways Surface

Following Tom Sachs‘ announcement of a re-release coming this August, we now have a first look at additional NikeCraft “General Purpose Shoe” colorways. New imagery reveals three colorways of the artist’s latest collaboration with. , hinting at an upcoming series for the shoe. The “Grey,” “White/Black”...
APPAREL
J Balvin Shows off His F&F Air Jordan 2 Colorway

It’s safe to say that the Air Jordan 2 had played a key role in Jordan Brand’s offerings for 2022. After picking up some momentum at the end of 2021 with two Off-White™ colorways, the Air Jordan 2 has since been reworked by the likes of Union LA, A Ma Maniére, Maison Château Rouge, TITAN and Colombian superstar J Balvin.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SEEKINGS Delivers its "SECOND COLLECTION" of Premium Wares

Founded by YEEZY alumnus, Mark Seekings, last year, has returned to deliver premium wares with its “SECOND COLLECTION.” Drop 1 of the “SECOND COLLECTION” features denim styles, hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, T-shirts, sweatpants and headwear in a variety of bold colors and striking washes. SEEKINGS began as...
APPAREL
COSTS' Saucony SHADOW 6000 "Black Hole" is Inspired by Breaking Barriers

For its latest collaboration, Shenzhen-based retailer COSTS has tapped Saucony for a footwear collaboration. The COSTS x Saucony SHADOW 6000 “Black Hole” is based on the imagination of the meta-universe. The team-up serves to express the connection between reality and virtual reality to break through the three-dimensional space.
APPAREL
Stüssy Taps Portishead for 'Dummy' T-Shirt Release

Shortly after releasing its bed and beach capsule with Tekla, Stüssy has now tapped the beloved Bristol band, Portishead, for a special release. Formed in 1991, the group, comprised of Beth Gibbons, Geoff Barrow and Adrian Utley, is widely celebrated for its evocative and innovative sound. The collaboration between...
APPAREL
Lukhanyo Mdingi SS23 Reveres Texture and Multidimensional Color

South African designer Lukhanyo Mdingi pursues design in a way that is not only organic but honest. Couple this direction with the philosophy of human connection and the result is a consistent thread of collections that balance the spirit of design while simultaneously evolving contemporary silhouettes. Unveiled during Paris Fashion Week, Mdingi’s latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season walks the same line via a range of visceral ensembles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Nike Adds Suede Overlays to the Air Trainer 1

Continues to refresh the 35-year-old Air Trainer 1 with new looks for 2022. Most notably, the Swoosh teamed up with Travis Scott earlier this year to redesign the model for two shrouded colorways. Continuing the celebration of the veteran silhouette’s long lifespan, Nike has brought yet another fresh take to the Air Trainer 1 with this pair.
LIFESTYLE
Take a Look at the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando"

The Air Max Penny 1 is making a long-awaited comeback this year after its first release in 1995 and most recent drop in 2011. The classic Nike silhouette were the debut signature shoe for the classic Orlando Magic hooper, Penny Hardaway. In the era of Michael Jordan, the shoe still paved a way for timeless shoes that placed Nike at the forefront of design.
APPAREL
It's Currently Impossible to Finish 'Star Wars: KOTOR II' on the Nintendo Switch

Fans were delighted back in May when Nintendo announced the arrival of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II on the Switch, but now to the disappointment of many, it turns out that the game is impossible to finish in its current form. Following its release on June 8, a number of fans have confronted a bug during a cutscene around the middle of the game that makes it impossible for you to progress past the scene, essentially blocking you from playing the rest of the experience. When players reported the issue, it turns out that the game’s porter Aspyr knew of the problem but had yet to fix it.
VIDEO GAMES

