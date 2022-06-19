ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers OF Riley Greene Records First MLB Hit

By Alex Murphy
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oNn0_0gFHMgIB00

On Friday, it was announced that the Detroit Tigers would be calling up top prospect Riley Greene for Saturday's game. Greene ended up with a multi-hit effort in his first big league game as Detroit routed the Texas Rangers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Saturday afternoon was must-watch television for anyone who is a Detroit Tigers fan as top prospect Riley Greene made his MLB debut.

The No. 2 prospect in baseball and No. 5 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft has been the talk of the farm system and on Friday, it was announced he would be coming up for Saturday's game.

What a debut the outfielder ended up making for the Tigers, notching two hits and two walks in a blowout victory over the Texas Rangers.

It took him just two pitches to get in the hit column on the day and by that point, Detroit already had a 3-1 lead with two outs in the first.

While just a bloop single, it meant so much more to him and this fanbase that has been yearning for good news over the past few weeks.

He saw the ball well at the plate and already looked like he commanded the strike zone with maturity and confidence.

Greene worked a seven-pitch walk and five-pitch walk on the day and in terms of exit velocity, his hardest-hit ball of the day was a 90 MPH lineout.

That's not really concerning when you see his hit placement on the day, using the opposite field to his advantage in a big way.

Per MLB dot com and The Athletic, Greene was the first player to reach base four times in their debut since Cedric Mullins in 2018. He's also the first Tigers player to accomplish that feat since Scott Livingstone in 1991.

Detroit had one of its best offensive outbursts of the season, scoring 14 runs on the day. They improve to 25-40 with the win and look to take another game against Texas on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dodgers, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

As the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust to life without Mookie Betts for a bit, the team reportedly made a trade for a Tigers outfielder Monday. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times via MLB.com's Juan Toribio, "The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source." Noting,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Mets need to trade for this pair of Tigers relievers

The Mets have been an absolute force so far this season, holding the best record in the National League and second-best in the whole MLB. This, for the most part, has been done without star pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, as both have picked up injuries early in the season. The offseason acquisitions have really solidified the offense and made the Mets one of the most dangerous lineups in the league.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Ken Rosenthal eviscerates Detroit Tigers rebuild, GM Al Avila

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal took the Detroit Tigers to task, exposing their deficiencies this season and blaming general manager Al Avila for failures. Detroit sits fourth in AL Central standings with a 26-42 record, one win ahead of the last-place Kansas City Royals. Although the Royals are mailing it in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Livingstone
Person
Riley Greene
markerzone.com

THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS HAVE REPORTEDLY FOUND THEIR NEW HEAD COACH

The Blackhawks' coaching search has come to an end, according to analyst Kevin Weekes. The Blackhawks are naming Calgary Flames assistant coach, Ryan Huska, to be their new Head Coach, though the situation is fluid. Huska spent the last four seasons with the Flames, most recently under Darryl Sutter. In his playing days, he managed one game in the NHL & 121 AHL games, where he managed 39 points.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Detroit Tigers#The Texas Rangers#Athletic
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
348
Followers
140
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy