OMAHA, Neb. - For the first time since 1994, Oklahoma will play for a national championship in baseball. Yes, you read that correctly. No. Hell isn't freezing over -- yet. Jimmy Crooks hit his fourth homerun of the NCAA Tournament with a first inning 3-run blast. David Sandlin struck out a career-high 12 over seven innings. And Oklahoma continued to peacock its way through the Men's College World Series with a 5-1 victory Wednesday at Charles Schwab Field.

OMAHA, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO