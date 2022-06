Chandler, Ariz., five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola was in Columbus for a one-day camp on Tuesday, marking his first time on campus since he committed to Ohio State on May 9. The 6-foot-3 and 220-pound Raiola, who is widely regarded as the top overall player in the class of 2024, received individual instruction from quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis in the morning, watched film and then worked with head coach Ryan Day in a group setting in the afternoon.

