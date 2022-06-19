Breaking News: Juvenile male shot and killed in Harrisburg

(York, PA) -- A York County woman could spend nearly two years in jail after she kept her grandmother's remains in a freezer and got her Social Security checks. Court officials say Cynthia Black has been ordered to jail on charges of receiving stolen property and theft by deception. Prosecutors had alleged she kept the body frozen for more than a decade. The guilty verdict came from a bench trial, which means a county judge made the final decision, not a jury.

YORK, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO