ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Breaking News: Juvenile male shot and killed in Harrisburg

By Michael Gorsegner
local21news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrisburg, PA — Breaking news out of Harrisburg, where tonight, police are investigating after a young person is shot and killed in Allison Hill. Crime scene tape and police...

local21news.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Two juveniles among three killed in Adams County crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were killed in a crash in Adams County on Wednesday and officials say two of them were juveniles. Pennsylvania State Police said a 2011 Jeep flew off the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township and hit a tree in a cow pasture. The crash happened around 12:18 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Pa. barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Anthony Baltimore, the suspect in a fatal 2021 Carlisle barbershop shooting, has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted List with a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Baltimore is wanted for homicide, assault, and parole violation charges for the May 22, 2021, fatal shooting […]
CARLISLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

3 dead after central Pa. crash: state police

Three people were killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. The single-vehicle crash was first reported around 12:18 p.m. on the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, outside New Oxford, according to Trooper Kelly Abati. One of the drivers...
NEW OXFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Crime Statistics#Homicides#Police#Violent Crime
WGAL

Harrisburg church holds gun violence memorial

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg chapter of 'Heeding God's Call' set up a memorial at St. Francis Catholic Church to remember those who have lost their lives to gun violence. There are 64 shirts with the names, ages, and dates of those killed in Harrisburg since 2009. Since 2009,...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders owner Jeff McCreary surrenders to police

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jeff McCreary, owner of Vision Home Builders, has turned himself in to police. Dauphin County District Court officials have confirmed that McCreary surrendered to Lower Paxton Township Police in Dauphin County to face three felony charges in connection with a customer who lived in Dauphin County. The customer claims that […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

3 dead, 3 injured in crash in Adams County, police say

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are dead and three others are injured after a high-speed crash in Adams County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, the driver of a 2011 Jeep left the roadway, hitting a tree and stopping in a cow pasture. The driver of...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

State Police investigating Tractor Supply store theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle Station, is investigating a theft that happened at the Tractor Supply Company in Shippensburg on June 16 at 1:43 a.m. An unknown suspect, who was driving a semi-truck with a tractor-trailer, cut wires to disable the outside lighting at...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
iheart.com

York Woman Sentenced for Keeping Grandma's Remains in Freezer

(York, PA) -- A York County woman could spend nearly two years in jail after she kept her grandmother's remains in a freezer and got her Social Security checks. Court officials say Cynthia Black has been ordered to jail on charges of receiving stolen property and theft by deception. Prosecutors had alleged she kept the body frozen for more than a decade. The guilty verdict came from a bench trial, which means a county judge made the final decision, not a jury.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Suspect steals thousands from safe while victim is hospitalized

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an inactive burglary on June 19 at approximately 9:23 p.m. at 33 Sunrise Court in Swatara Township. Two suspects are being investigated who had access to the residence and the key to a safe. Somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash was stolen from the safe.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman, minor cited for getting into physical fight with another driver

Watsontown, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old minor were cited for getting into a physical confrontation with another driver in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Summer Deitrich, 19, of Montgomery, blocked the accuser’s lane of travel on River Road with her vehicle and then got out to engage in a physical fight with her. Deitrich’s passenger, a 16-year-old minor, also got out of the vehicle and participated the fight, police said. Deitrich was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl. The minor also was cited through juvenile court.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy