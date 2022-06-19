ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

State health officials identify first probable case of monkeypox in Indiana

By Max Lewis
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health has identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the state, the agency announced Saturday.

The positive test was performed at the health department’s laboratory and the agency is waiting to have the result confirmed by a test at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Little information has been released about the positive patient. The agency said they are isolated and it is working to identify anyone they may have come in close contact with while infectious.

“The risk of monkeypox among the general public continues to be extremely low,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a release. “Monkeypox is rare and does not easily spread through brief casual contact.”

Transmission of the disease is possible either through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or contaminated items, such as bedding or clothing, according to IDOH. Transmission can also occure through exposure to respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.

Signs of monkeypox infection include fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and exhaustion about 5 to 21 days after exposure.

“Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body,” the agency said. “Some people may only develop the rash. The illness typically lasts for 2 to 4 weeks. People are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.”

Dr. Box encourage Hoosiers to wash their hands and check with a healthcare provider if they develop any new signs or symptoms of the disease.

According to the CDC, 113 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 21 states.

For more information on monkeypox, you can visit the CDC’s website.

