ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Most Intelligent Cat Breeds

By PetPlace Veterinarians
petplace.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCats are smart, probably smarter than you think. In fact, they have twice as many neurons as dogs. Learn more about feline intelligence in this article: How Smart Are Cats? Everything You Need to Know. Most Intelligent Cat Breeds. Cat intelligence is difficult to measure. After all, they can’t...

www.petplace.com

Comments / 4

Related
katzenworld.co.uk

Kitten Tied up in Plastic bag and Abandoned is Rescued by RSPCA

The six week old kitten was discovered by a dog walker after she had been dumped like rubbish. The RSPCA is appealing for information after a young kitten was discovered tied up in a plastic bag with pieces of Saturday’s newspaper and abandoned in Norfolk. The female tabby kitten...
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

What Is The Most Aggressive Breed Of Dog?

What was the first thing to come to your mind? If you thought “pitbull,” you’re not alone. Many people believe that pit bulls (and pitbull-type dogs) are inherently dangerous, but this isn’t true. And yet, time and time again, we hear warnings against having a bully breed as a pet for children, or we see people shy away on the street when the neighborhood pit shuffles down the sidewalk.
ANIMALS
dailypaws.com

14 Cool Cat Breeds From Ragdolls To Russian Blues

While all cats are unique in their own ways, there are some cool cat breeds who happen to have features and personalities that are more distinct than others. Whether it's a Russian blue with those piercing green eyes and silvery fur, ragdolls with their puppy-like behaviors, or Scottish folds with that owlish appearance, certain types of cats simply stand out among the, er, pack.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Discover 4 Animals Invading the United States

The ability to travel around the world can only feel like magic to some, but it comes with consequences. Traveling means bringing animals with us where we go and when we come back home. Animals that are not native to the area are considered invasive species, and the United States has quite a few animals invading the country.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Cat Breeds#Female Cats#Cat Intelligence#Asian#Bengals
pawtracks.com

Former pet industry worker’s viral list of worst dog breeds: Do you agree?

We all think our fur baby is the best, of course, but the internet is littered with lists of the best and worst dog breeds. Some dog breeds get a bad rap, while others are insanely popular (and, therefore, insanely expensive if you’re looking for a purebred dog). A lot of the times, the list differentiates based on personality traits or the pet parent’s lifestyle: the best dog breeds for seniors, the smartest dog breeds, the best dog breeds for apartment living — we’ve certainly got our thoughts here at PawTracks.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog’s Reaction to New Home Just 4 Hours After Being Adopted Is Everything

TikTok user @rustic_bonezzz‘s roommate recently adopted a dog from the San Diego Humane Society. Although it’s technically her roommate’s dog, she likes to think the new furry roomie is also hers. Hey, it’s called co-parenting! So now, she’s documenting the dog’s adjustment to life in a new home. We don’t think this dog needs any adjusting. We’d say she’s feeling right at home!
SAN DIEGO, CA
dailyphew.com

Breeder Abandoned 5-Month-Old Pomeranian Because He Was “Too Big”, They Probably Regret It Now

Dogs may be man’s best friend but this doesn’t mean that man is always friendly towards dogs. Whether it’s dog fighting, abuse or neglect there are some people out there who are pretty cruel to these animals. Bertram the Pomeranian learned this horrible lesson when he was left behind by his breeders because he was ‘too big to sell.’ Luckily for Bert, New York artist Kathy Grayson found him on petfinder and immediately decided to adopt the pup.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Pets
petplace.com

How to Convert Your Reclusive Cat to a Cuddly Lap Kitty

First of all, let it be said that it is not possible to convert every single cat into a “cuddly lap kitty,” though there is no harm in trying. It would be difficult, if not impossible, for example, to take a formerly feral cat and convert her into a feline lap-lover that was fawning on anyone’s lap. Experiments in England have shown that if cats are raised without human company for the first 7 weeks of their lives, they will never be fully accepting of people. The best you could expect from a cat with this kind of background is occasional fleeting visits during which the cat might tolerate a modicum of petting. This level of trust on the part of a cat like this represents something of a psychological breakthrough.
PETS
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

10 Incredible Cockroach Facts

Many people would feel overly irritated at the sight of cockroaches, while others would have their hairs stand on edge or their skin crawl at the mention of them. The reason is not far-fetched; these little crawling insects are mostly recognized with dirt and filth (in places like latrines and garbage dumps), making them carriers of disease transmitted through the contamination of human food.
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

5 Adorable Small Dogs

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Wild Turkey Body Slams Hawk To Protect Her Chicks

Motherly love at its finest. If you’ve spent anytime in the woods and have come across any bird chicks, you know that birds change when they have young. Hawks will attack, grouse will too, they chirp, charge and fly around all to protect their young. It’s really a pretty...
ANIMALS
DogTime

Vets Urge People To Stop Buying English Bulldogs

Part of the problem with English Bulldogs is that they are a flat-faced breed. This can increase their likelihood of suffering from health problems. The post Vets Urge People To Stop Buying English Bulldogs appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

This Dog Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

Who doesn’t love an adorable dog? I know I do. And this dog is a bit unique. He was raised in a household full of cats. Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. a cat herself. “
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy