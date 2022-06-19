Trading back in the draft isn’t the worst idea for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The 2022 NBA draft has nearly arrived, and the speculation is only beginning. There will be plenty of storylines at issue from the outset of Thursday's event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC and ESPN App) -- will the Big Three of Auburn's Jabari Smith, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero go in the order expected, and to the teams expected? If it's Smith to the Orlando Magic at No. 1, Holmgren to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2 and Banchero to the Houston Rockets at No. 3, what might that mean for the Sacramento Kings at No. 4? Will the Kings, who must consider the likelihood of their pick signing with the struggling franchise, strike a draft-night deal? If they do, how will the rest of the night's dominoes fall?

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO