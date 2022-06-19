ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Trading back in the draft isn’t the worst idea for the Cleveland Cavaliers

By Chad Porto
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers may trade back and that’s not the worst idea. The Cleveland Cavaliers hold the 14th pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft and apparently the Cavs are keeping an open mind about what they’re going to do with the pick. The general consensus was to take a wing...

factoryofsadness.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit. The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP. Ayesha was quite...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Destroys Kyrie Irving After It Is Reported That He Has Problems With The Nets: "This Is A Guy That Missed 127 Games Over The Last Three Seasons, And He Thinks That He Deserves A Four-Year Extension... What Nerve, What Gall."

Ever since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving hasn't found a place where he has truly settled. He tried his luck with the Boston Celtics, but that didn't work out due to his differences with his teammates. Next, he decided to join forces with Kevin Durant and donned the jersey...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

2022 NBA mock draft: Projecting all 58 picks based on latest intel and scouting

The 2022 NBA draft has nearly arrived, and the speculation is only beginning. There will be plenty of storylines at issue from the outset of Thursday's event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC and ESPN App) -- will the Big Three of Auburn's Jabari Smith, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero go in the order expected, and to the teams expected? If it's Smith to the Orlando Magic at No. 1, Holmgren to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2 and Banchero to the Houston Rockets at No. 3, what might that mean for the Sacramento Kings at No. 4? Will the Kings, who must consider the likelihood of their pick signing with the struggling franchise, strike a draft-night deal? If they do, how will the rest of the night's dominoes fall?
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Francisco Lindor
ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker makes shocking $7.4 million decision with Heat ahead of free agency

PJ Tucker is opting out of his contract with the Miami Heat and will instead test free agency after just one season with the South Beach franchise. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, Tucker is declining his $7.4 million option with the Heat. While he is already 37 years old, the veteran forward is […] The post PJ Tucker makes shocking $7.4 million decision with Heat ahead of free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NBA Draft: Biggest need for each team

The 2022 NBA Draft is approaching, and soon a new batch of promising rookies will be entering the big leagues. Since the draft comes before the free agency period, it’s the first chance in the offseason for franchises to address needs for the upcoming regular season. With draft day...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Kings' No. 4 pick not included in Collins trade talks

The Kings have remained at the center of trade rumors leading up to Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft, but recent reports indicate one transaction that could take place doesn’t involve their highly-coveted No. 4 pick. Sacramento’s asking price for their lottery pick reportedly is steep as the team becomes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Cleveland Guardians
ClutchPoints

Report: Suns make historic hire to help organization take next step

The Phoenix Suns are hiring the NBA’s Morgan Cato to be their assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Cato will be one of the highest-ranking women in an NBA front office and the first woman of color to be an assistant GM. Cato will report to Suns […] The post Report: Suns make historic hire to help organization take next step appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

NBA mock draft: Expert predictions for Kings' No. 4 pick

The 2022 NBA Draft is days away and the speculation is reaching a boiling point. While there's a lot of uncertainty looming as the big day inches closer, the Kings do know they will pick fourth in the draft after moving up three spots thanks to a little luck in the draft lottery.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FanSided

Aaron Judge rumors: Surprise team named as potential destination

There will be no shortage of teams interested in free agent to-be Aaron Judge. But could the Minnesota Twins actually make a play for the New York Yankees slugger?. Aaron Judge is having an MVP-type season for the New York Yankees. The three-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year is looking to add another trophy to his case later this year. The Yankees are also the top team in the American League and looking like World Series contenders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

When is Arch Manning eligible to enter the NFL Draft?

Arch Manning chose the Texas Longhorns on Thursday morning, and people are already wondering when he’s eligible for the NFL Draft. People are impatient by nature. Arch Manning decided to commit with the Texas Longhorns on Thursday, and already the question of when he can enter the NFL Draft has come up.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

261K+
Followers
494K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy