State highway board OKs starting work for I-55 improvements

Ronald Eugene “Ronnie” Drennen Jr, 41, of Hillsboro died June 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Drennen, also known as “Cooter,” was a diesel mechanic with Fabick Cat in Fenton. He graduated from Grandview High School and earned an HVAC certificate from Vatterott College. He served in the Marine Corps from 2002-2006, earning numerous medals, ribbons and other awards of recognition over the course of two tours in Iraq. He was president of Union Alliance Motorcycle Association, a volunteer with Focus Marines, a member of the Big River VFW Post in Cedar Hill and an organ donor. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, as well as riding motorcycles and fixing engines, especially on motorcycles. He will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help others. Born Feb. 21, 1981, in St. Louis, he was the son of Barbara Kay (Newton) and Ronald Eugene Drennen Sr. of Dittmer.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO