State highway board OKs starting work for I-55 improvements
By Steve Taylor
myleaderpaper.com
4 days ago
Plans to build a third lane on I-55 between Pevely and Festus took a step forward on June 2 after the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the concept as a design-build project. The commission, which oversees the Missouri Department of Transportation, gave the approval during a meeting at...
Two riverboat visits to Kimmswick last year went so well that more are on the way. The American Queen Steamboat Co., based in New Albany, Ind., has announced plans for three of its river-cruising vessels to drop anchor at Kimmswick 13 times this year. The first, the American Duchess, stopped...
Be sure to check out pages 29-44 of the Jefferson County Leader to see if you have money or other unclaimed property to recover through the Missouri Treasurer's Office. If you receive one of the Leader's other three papers, you may see the Unclaimed Property List in the e-edition of the Jefferson County Leader at https://www.myleaderpaper.com/eedition/jefferson_county_leader/page-01/page_7ebb38f6-bd26-5aab-8190-2afc9f5e56a4.html.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO June 21, 2022 – The City of Lake Saint Louis has imposed a 90-day moratorium to temporarily halt the acceptance and processing of new applications associated with the development or construction of new multi-family housing. The temporary moratorium was approved by a unanimous vote of the Board of Aldermen at the June 20, 2022, Board of Aldermen Meeting.
Ronald Eugene “Ronnie” Drennen Jr, 41, of Hillsboro died June 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Drennen, also known as “Cooter,” was a diesel mechanic with Fabick Cat in Fenton. He graduated from Grandview High School and earned an HVAC certificate from Vatterott College. He served in the Marine Corps from 2002-2006, earning numerous medals, ribbons and other awards of recognition over the course of two tours in Iraq. He was president of Union Alliance Motorcycle Association, a volunteer with Focus Marines, a member of the Big River VFW Post in Cedar Hill and an organ donor. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, as well as riding motorcycles and fixing engines, especially on motorcycles. He will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help others. Born Feb. 21, 1981, in St. Louis, he was the son of Barbara Kay (Newton) and Ronald Eugene Drennen Sr. of Dittmer.
A dogfight involving three canines brought to light a problem that’s been looming in Jefferson County’s smaller cities – a lack of animal control. Byrnes Mill Police Chief Frank T. Selvaggio said a resident called his department in early May because three of her dogs got into a fight inside her house, and one of the dogs was severely injured.
COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck entertainment complex will open in St. Charles County later this summer, as construction crews work to make up delays caused by supply chain issues. Frankie Martin’s Garden, situated at the corner of Highway N and St. Charles Street in Cottleville, will offer...
Public hearing on safety improvements to Saline Road, 4-7 p.m., Murphy Elementary School, 2101 Valley Drive, High Ridge. Comments sought on plans to improve one mile of road between Northwest Boulevard and Memory Lane. Sponsor: Jefferson County Public Works Department. Social swing dance, lessons 6-7 p.m., dancing 7-10 p.m., Arnold...
The Jefferson College’s newly adopted budget for fiscal year 2023 calls for a tuition increase of $4 per credit hour for students who live in Jefferson County. College Board of Trustees members voted 6-0 June 9 to approve the FY23 budget, which goes into effect July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023.
ST. LOUIS — "We like this community," said Hany Said. For 30 years, Said's family has owned 17 Crown Food Marts in Missouri and Illinois. Ten of their businesses are in the city of St. Louis. "Business is great. We have nothing to complain about it. We make sure...
ST. LOUIS — When St. Louis County released a set of federal subpoenas Monday evening, county councilmember Tim Fitch was surprised to see them after days of pushing for access. But even more surprising, he says, is how long the County Executive's office had been holding onto them. "The...
GRAFTON (KMOV) -- Raging Rivers waterpark in Grafton has been helping people beat the heat for more than 30 years. And in the last few days, it’s been a busy place because of the recent heat wave in the St. Louis area. News 4′s Steve Harris takes us to...
The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening. Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis. A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
Sweltering temperatures threatened the Festus Senior Expo, held Wednesday, June 15, at the Quality Inn in Festus, but the community rallied around to help. “Due to the extreme heat, we called in extra help to keep things cool,” Leader publisher Peggy Scott said. “The Saline Valley and De Soto Rural fire protection districts brought these big cooling units on trailers, and they hooked up big ducts to bring cool air into the atrium.”
The 2-story building at 620 Market Street, at 7th, was built in 1968. Most recently it was Mike Shannon’s restaurant, originally it was a bank with drive-through tellers. My first time in this building was in the early 1990s when the offices for the East-West Gateway Council of Governments — the region’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). The building faces 3 streets: Market, 7th, and Walnut.
The recent charges against three St. Louis aldermen and their subsequent resignations has made national news. In this week's Legal Lens, Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen, explains what happened from a legal standpoint.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Early summer heat and a lack of rain is causing major problems for area farmers as they attempt to salvage this year’s crops. A rainy spring forced most crop farmers to plant corn and soybeans one to two months behind schedule, leaving young plants to fend off the intense heat in June.
Jeffrey Burnett, 52, formerly of High Ridge, has been charged with eight felonies for allegedly firing shots at a west St. Louis County business and several vehicles while fleeing from authorities on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The man was arrested after his motorcycle crashed along I-44 in Eureka, authorities reported. The...
