The men's and women's singles draws for Wimbledon will be announced on Friday. As for the seeds, top player Novak Djokovic is the No. 1 seed in the men's side of the bracket despite Rafael Nadal winning the 2022 French Open last month. With the French Open victory in his back pocket, Nadal is going to be listed as the No. 2 seed.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO