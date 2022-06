FLORENCE, Ore. — Lane County Parks has announced the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the Coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the Coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”

