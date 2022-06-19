ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Shuckin’ Shack Franchise Location Set for Mansfield

By Danita White
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 4 days ago

A new seafood restaurant is coming soon to Mansfield .

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar will open its doors at 1826 Cannon Dr , suite 100, according to the brand’s website. Interior renovation on the 3,320 square foot space is expected to begin in July and wrap up in October. An exact opening date has yet to be announced, but it will be ready by late summer or early fall 2022 .

Per updates posted to Facebook , coming soon signs on the building are up and the location will feature a “party patio.”

The forthcoming restaurant is being brought to Mansfield by husband and wife franchise owners, KJ and April Yaeger , both of whom have management backgrounds. April has experience in the legal field, and KJ in railroad and train services, but the two wanted career changes and decided to pursue entrepreneurship through franchising, using their love of seafood as an inspiration.

The Yaegers can’t wait to open Shuckin’ Shack in Mansfield, with April saying “it’s going to be the real deal place!”

Offering sustainably-sourced domestic seafood, Shuckin’ Shack first opened in 2007 in Carolina Beach, NC, with a focus on fresh oysters and shrimp. But guests can expect to enjoy more than that in an environment that exudes an authentic coastal vibe. Also on the menu is crab, clams, and mussels.

If seafood isn’t quite your vibe, there’s wings, sandwiches, and burgers. Sides include corn, cole slaw, fries, and sausage and potatoes.

There’s also an interesting cocktail menu with a variety of drinks called oyster shooters that are served with or over fresh raw oysters.

The Mansfield restaurant is Shuckin’ Shack’s first location in Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gjen6_0gFHJXP900
Photo: Official


