Rev. Zack Walton McNeal, age 84 of Rothell Road, Toccoa passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at his residence. A son of the late Charles Walton McNeal and Vitena Jones McNeal, he was born August 22, 1937 in Opp, Alabama, having lived most of his life in Northeast Georgia. He was a retired United Methodist Minister having served in churches in Northeast Georgia and currently a member of Allen’s United Methodist Church where he had previously served as Pastor. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Charles David McNeal.

TOCCOA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO