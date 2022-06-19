ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Emergency Podcast - The Kenny Atkinson Saga

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywije_0gFHIwJP00

Breaking down the craziness of today's news.

Mark and Tim react to the news of Kenny Atkinson choosing to remain with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach rather than become the Head Coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

-Where do the Hornets go from here?

-Kenny Atkinson's potential reasons for staying with Golden State

-We also discuss prospects Tari Eason and Jeremy Sochan at the end of the episode.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit. The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP. Ayesha was quite...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Destroys Kyrie Irving After It Is Reported That He Has Problems With The Nets: "This Is A Guy That Missed 127 Games Over The Last Three Seasons, And He Thinks That He Deserves A Four-Year Extension... What Nerve, What Gall."

Ever since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving hasn't found a place where he has truly settled. He tried his luck with the Boston Celtics, but that didn't work out due to his differences with his teammates. Next, he decided to join forces with Kevin Durant and donned the jersey...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Atkinson
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Believes Kevin Durant Is Angry With The Brooklyn Nets, Not Kyrie Irving: "If I'm KD And The Brooklyn Nets Don't Get This Deal Done With Kyrie Irving... I Want Out Fast. I'm Getting The Hell Up Out Of Brooklyn."

The Brooklyn Nets are going through a bit of an uncertain stretch now, not even 2 years after they assembled a superteam that was supposed to bring them a championship. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were joined by James Harden but they haven't even been able to make a deep playoff run, with injuries, Irving's antics off the court, and Harden leaving all affecting their ability to win consistently.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Collin Morikawa's Announcement

After the 10th major winner left the PGA for LIV in Brooks Koepka, some speculated that Collin Morikawa could be next. However, the 25-year-old has maintained his desire to stay on the Tour. Reiterating that with a pair of tweets Tuesday. "Just your #11 money winner on PIP here to...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#The Charlotte Hornets
SB Nation

Klay Thompson lost his ring, danced, and ran over a fan at the Warriors parade

The Golden State Warriors’ fourth NBA championship feels like it means a little more than their first three. Raising another banner after losing Kevin Durant in free agency is a massive accomplishment. This ring also comes off the heels of back-to-back seasons where the franchise missed the playoffs. That was partially because Klay Thompson missed both of those years rehabbing from a torn ACL and then a torn Achilles before finally returning to the court in January.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says The NBA's Games Today Are Like 3-Point Shooting Contests: “I Am Still The All-Time Leading Scorer In The NBA And I Only Made One Three-Point Shot.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated the NBA like very few men ever had done before or after him during a storied 20-year career. Kareem armed with his unstoppable Sky Hook, terrorized the league for a long time as no one had an answer for that shot. It helped Kareem reach the very top of the mountain, as he would finish his career as the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Will Reportedly Decide On Kyrie Irving's Future With The Nets: "If KD Signs Off On 'I Don't Know If I Can Trust Him Out There Every Night', Then Kyrie May Be Elsewhere."

Kyrie Irving has done a fine job over the last couple of years of making sure he doesn't have the best of relations with the higher-ups at the Brooklyn Nets. There were his comments right after Steve Nash was hired as coach, that the team didn't need a coach, which undermined Nash's position from the get-go. We also had an unexplained leave of absence and of course, his refusal to get vaccinated which meant he couldn't play home games this season.
NBA
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
195
Followers
495
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy