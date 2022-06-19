ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State LB Tyrus Wheat Makes Phil Steele's 2022 Preseason All-American Team

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cqKv_0gFHIiCT00

Tyrus Wheat is garnering some recognition ahead of the 2022 college football season.

The 2022 college football season is so close, yet so far away, and it's the time of year when multiple preseason rankings and watch lists are emerging across media outlets.

One of those is Phil Steele's 2022 Preseason All-American Team, which Mississippi State senior linebacker Tyrus Wheat appeared on, making the third team. He was in good company among the likes of Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison and Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

Wheat took a step in 2021, with 46 combined tackles (19 solo), seven sacks, two passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Over two seasons, he totals 76 tackles (31 solo), 12 sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

He originally began his college football career at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and was a three-star junior college prospect per ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He was also rated as the No. 1 junior college inside linebacker per 247Sports, was a top40 overall junior college prospect per Rivals (No. 26) and 247Sports (No. 36).

He totaled 104 career tackles, including eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five interceptions over 19 games of action.

Several other players across SEC defenses also received preseason recognition from Steele, like Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, Alabama defensive back Elias Ricks and Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Riley Williams, No. 2 Tight End, Is Down To 3 Schools

Riley Williams will soon pick from one of three college football programs. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end revealed Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami (FL) as his three finalists. He'll announce his decision on July 1 at a time yet to be determined. Per 247Sports, Williams is the second-rated...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Master P's Son Is Joining Major College Basketball Program

Hercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, plans to join Louisville's basketball team as a walk-on. According to On3's Matt Zenith, Miller will attempt to make the roster of his third school. The guard started the 2021-22 season at Tennessee State before transferring to Xavier, where he never played.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Starkville, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Five-Star EDGE Set to Suddenly Return to Athens

Samuel M'Pemba is arguably the nation's best player that doesn't play the quarterback position.  The IMG athlete is ranked within the top-10 on every rankings system available currently, a consensus five-star athlete, and is expected to make his decision among some of the nation's premier ...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DE Tomarrion Parker makes commitment

Four-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions over Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State. Tomarrion Parker plays high school football for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. Parker is on the same high school team as five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris. Phenix City,...
PHENIX CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Mississippi State Lb#Espn#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
303
Followers
709
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy