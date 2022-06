Watch the full availability and read the full transcript below. "Good morning everybody. Thank you all for coming. Yesterday, we announced that we have signed Jay Woodcroft to a new three-year contract to be the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers. It's a great day for the Oilers. Jay did an incredible job once he took over, leading our team into the playoffs. I think we were six or seven points out of a playoff spot. We played at a high level the last half of the season and it obviously got us to the final four, so I'm thrilled we were able to find a solution to bring Jay back. I look forward to working with Jay over the next three years to continue to build on what we accomplished this last year.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO