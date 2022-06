A warrant operation this (Wednesday) morning at a motel in Prairie View led to the arrest of a man on numerous drug charges. Around 5 a.m., members of the Austin County Special Response Team executed a search warrant and arrest warrants at the Prairie View Inn, located in the 21000 block of FM 1098. The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Westside Narcotics Task Force, which had received reports of narcotics being distributed from the motel.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO