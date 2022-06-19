ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

UK builders go WOKE: Study finds three quarters of tradesmen discuss their feelings with colleagues while two thirds shun the fried breakfasts and nearly half say they are history buffs

By Stian Alexander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Forget the stereotype that builders are wolf-whistling white van men devouring greasy-spoon breakfasts and discussing sport as radios blare out inane pop music.

Instead, modern tradesmen are sensitive souls more likely to enjoy yoga, muesli, listening to Radio 4 and sharing their feelings, a survey has found. In a poll of 2,000 builders, three quarters said they regularly discussed emotions with colleagues; two-thirds shun fried breakfasts; and one in five is an art-lover.

Nearly half said they were history buffs, 30 per cent followed politics, and 60 per cent were interested in science.

Just 53 per cent said they loved sport. Rather than listening to pop music on BBC Radio 1, a station favoured by only three per cent, 30 per cent tuned into Radio 2, Radio 4 or Classic FM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZkpLG_0gFHHehm00
A poll of 2,000 builders found that three quarters said they regularly discussed emotions with colleagues, two-thirds shun fried breakfasts and one in five is an art-lover

One in three reported being either vegetarian or to eating meat less than twice a week.

According to the survey by Toolstation, one builder in ten starts the day with stretches, practising either Pilates or yoga, and a similar number regularly meditate.

Three-quarters said they enjoyed reading, favouring history, autobiographies and novels. Only one in five preferred reading the sports pages in newspapers.

The survey also found that only four in ten builders drive a white van, with silver, grey and black vans next in popularity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbCgC_0gFHHehm00
The survey has dismissed many of the stereotypes associated with builders (stock image)

Builder Tom Aikens, 45, of Harrow, North-West London, said: ‘Most of the blokes in the industry are pretty healthy these days. Long gone are the days when you see builders with a fag hanging out of their mouths desperate to get off the job to the pub.’

He said he changed his own habits on medical advice, swapping bacon rolls for salads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJZ9O_0gFHHehm00
The idea of builders as overweight and unhealthy was also shattered by the survey, which found that two-thirds of tradesman shun fried breakfast, while one in three are vegetarian

Toolstation’s Greg Richardson said: ‘Those who work in the trades are changing, and our research shows that many outdated stereotypes no longer reflect reality.’

Comments / 20

David Bunn
3d ago

yes it is true, very many trades people are educated but prefer to work with their hands and brains.

Reply
4
