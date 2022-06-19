ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two actors on Netflix series 'The Chosen One' killed in road accident in Mexico - WSJ

 4 days ago

June 18 (Reuters) - Two actors from the Netflix's original (NFLX.O) series "The Chosen One" were killed and six people injured in a road accident on Mexico's Baja California Sur peninsula, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Actors Raymundo Gurdano and Juan Francisco Aguilar died in the accident on Thursday, the report said citing the company.

"The Chosen One" is a Brazilian thriller series first launched in 2019, based on a comic book series 'American Jesus'.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Page Six

Two actors from Netflix show ‘The Chosen One’ dead after horrific van crash

Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar of Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed during a fatal auto accident Thursday, Deadline reports. The Baja California Department of Culture also confirmed that six other crew members were also injured during the horrific crash, where their van flipped after running off a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The show was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia at the time. “The Chosen One” is the story of a 12-year-old boy coming to the realization that he is the second coming of Christ, and is destined to...
Daily Beast

Friends Demand Investigation After Two Netflix Actors Killed

On Thursday, two actors on a Netflix series were killed and six other crew members were injured in a van crash near Mulegé, a city on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Now friends of the victims—Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, known professionally as “Paco Mufote”—are lashing out against Netflix and the independent production company behind the show, The Chosen One, claiming that the cast members had been complaining about poor transport and logistics.
