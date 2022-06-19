ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

End of the line: Plans for ALL rail ticket offices are to close as sales go online despite fears 3million over-65s who don't have internet access

By David Averre For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

All ticket offices on Britain's railways are set to close as the rail industry looks to move its ticketing operations exclusively online.

The industry has drawn up plans to phase out paper tickets and either shut down or 'repurpose' hundreds of ticket offices across England in a move expected to save up to £500million a year.

But the planned shift to online ticketing has raised concerns that Britain's elderly population, who may not have access to smartphones or be technologically savvy enough to use them, would struggle to travel via the trains.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said earlier this week that one in eight train tickets are still bought over the counter.

And the UK's largest charity for older people, Age UK, says up to 3 million elderly folk in Britain do not have access to the internet, while many more are thought to live without a mobile device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRp7c_0gFHHOmG00
All ticket offices on Britain's railways are set to close as the rail industry looks to move its ticketing operations exclusively online
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4oWQ_0gFHHOmG00
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said earlier this week that one in eight train tickets are still bought over the counter

Caroline Abrahams of Age UK told The Times: 'Many more [older people] lack an up-to-date smartphone or tablet, or live in a place with unreliable broadband. These people have relied on buying tickets face-to-face or over the phone and then collecting them from a station machine. What are they expected to do if everything goes online?'

It comes as union leaders confirmed that next week's rail and Tube strikes will go ahead after talks to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The action by tens of thousands of rail workers will cripple services for most of the week.

The RMT Union has demanded inflation-tied pay rises for workers and a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies as part of a national drive to save more than £2bn across Britain's railway network.

Underpinning the calls for industrial action are also claims that train operators have endured years of pay freezes and changes to their terms and conditions.

The union also claims Network Rail plans to cut jobs and reduce spending –with an impact on safety. But Network Rail and the Government have accused the union of an unwillingness to modernise work practices.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: 'Despite the best efforts of our negotiators no viable settlements to the disputes have been created.'

He confirmed that strikes at Network Rail and 13 train operators will go ahead on Tuesday, Thursday and next Saturday, and on London Underground on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVtCu_0gFHHOmG00
A commuter touches a touch screen ticket machine at an underground station on March 10, 2020 in London, England
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSiMw_0gFHHOmG00
Mick Lynch, Secretary-General of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers speaks at a trades union organised protest march opposed to British government policies at Parliament Square in London, Britain, June 18, 2022

'It has to be restated that the source of these disputes is the decision by the Tory Government to cut £4bn of funding from our transport systems - £2bn from national rail and £2bn from Transport for London,' he said.

'As a result of this transport austerity imposed by the Government, the employing companies have taken decisions to savage the Railway Pension Scheme and the Transport for London scheme, cutting benefits, making staff work longer, and poorer in retirement, while paying increased contributions.

'In the face of this massive attack on our people the RMT cannot be passive.

'So today, having heard the reports on the discussions that have been taking place we are confirming that the strike action scheduled to take place on 21st, 23rd and 25th June will go ahead.

'We want a transport system that operates for the benefit of the people, for the needs of society and our environment - not for private profit.

'We call on the entire labour movement and the working people to rally to the support of the RMT and our members in this struggle.'

Transport Secretary Shapps accused the RMT union of 'punishing' millions of innocent people after it confirmed it will go ahead with the strikes.

Shapps said the travelling public faced a week of 'misery' because the RMT union had refused repeated appeals to call off their action due to start on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Now Heathrow staff go on strike: BA check-in crew and ground staff vote to walk-out during summer holidays after months of post-Covid airport anarchy

Hundreds of British Airways workers based at Heathrow have voted in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay, the GMB and Unite unions have announced. It comes as millions of hard-working men and women have been forced to work-from-home this week after RMT union barons plunged Britain into the biggest rail strike in 30 years.
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
Daily Mail

British couple's dream holiday in Canada ends in 'nightmare' after they are ordered off their flight despite doing 'nothing wrong'

A British couple’s dream holiday in Canada ended in a ‘nightmare’ when they were ordered off their plane by armed police without being given any explanation. Retired surveyor Richard Brailey, 71, and his wife Patricia, 66, were among at least 25 passengers forced to leave the Air Canada flight before it left Montreal for Heathrow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Mick Lynch
Daily Mail

Furious passenger whose 16 calls to airline about his lost luggage went unanswered storms past security guards at Melbourne Airport after his Apple Airtags give away the bag's location: 'Is that customer service?'

A passenger who spent weeks trying to find his lost luggage eventually decided to storm an office at Melbourne Airport after the GPS tags, attached to his suitcases, pointed him in the right direction. Shane Miller, a cyclist and IT professional from Ballarat, landed at Melbourne Airport with Singapore Airlines...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Factory behind Cathedral City's best-selling Cheddar is fined £1.5million for poisoning salmon and trout while giving Cornwall locals headaches with a 'foul' stink due to pollution

A leading UK cheddar cheese supplier has been fined £1.5million for poisoning salmon and trout and leaving a Cornwall locals with the 'foul' stench of pollution. The UK's biggest cheese-making factory at Davidstow, Cornwall polluted the local area and was fined the seven-figure amount at Truro Crown Court today.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#End Of The Line#Tube
Daily Mail

UK's hunt to contain polio CAN work: Minister says source of London's 'outbreak' could be narrowed down to ONE home or street amid fears paralysis-causing virus is spreading for first time since 1980s

The source of the polio virus found in sewage samples could be traced back to a single house or street, a health minister has said. Lord Kamall said 'world-beating' tactics learned during the Covid pandemic were being deployed to track down patient zero. He revealed the investigation will see officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Martin Lewis reveals he was recently TURNED DOWN in his bid to join the House of Lords as Money Saving Expert admits he was 'honest' about how much time he could devote to Parliament

Martin Lewis has revealed how he was recently turned down for a seat in the House of Lords because he was 'honest' in an interview for a peerage. The 50-year-old, the founder of the Money Saving Expert website, spoke of how his bid to become a crossbench peer was rejected 'a couple of weeks ago' by an appointments panel.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nigerian senator and wife 'plotted to traffic homeless 15-year-old boy to the UK and harvest his organs to give to their daughter who has kidney failure before being arrested at Heathrow with £20,000 in cash,' court hears

A Nigerian senator and his wife have today appeared in court accused of plotting to traffic a homeless child into the UK in order to harvest his organs. Ike Ekweremadu, a People's Democratic Party politician for 19 years who was once Deputy President of the nation's senate, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu are accused of trying to traffic the 15-year-old to the UK from Lagos.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

How your holiday might become a lot more expensive: Queensland considers introducing a TOURIST TAX as the state struggles to bounce back from Covid lockdowns

Queensland is looking at introducing a European-style tourist tax as the sunshine state attempts to financially recuperate from the pandemic. The government have formed the Tourism Industry Reference Panel, a team in charge of reigniting the sector which was devastated due to border restrictions during the past two years of Covid.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Daily Mail

Polio dates back to 1500 BC, crippled rulers in Ancient Egypt and paralysed thousands of children for decades before being almost entirely wiped out by a vaccine that used a weakened version of virus: The disease's history laid bare

You could be forgiven for thinking polio was a disease resigned to history. The paralysis-causing disease was officially eradicated in the UK in 2003 and the last domestic outbreak was in the 1970s. But dwindling vaccination rates — in part due to complacency — appear to have allowed polio to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Vienna is declared the world's 'most liveable city' with Copenhagen and Zurich next best in The Economist's annual rankings

The Austrian capital of Vienna has been ranked as the world's 'most liveable city', while Copenhagen and Zurich followed close behind in The Economist's annual rankings. The list was dominated by Western European and Canadian cities, with nine of the top ten spots in the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2022 Global Liveability Index.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Black pensioner, 74, wins final court victory over Westminster Council which was trying to ban him and his friends from playing dominoes loudly in London square

A black pensioner has won a racial discrimination battle after a judge threw out a council's unlawful ban on him playing dominoes loudly with friends in a London square. Westminster Council took Ernest Theophile, 74, and others to court last year, securing a ban on social gatherings in Maida Hill Market Square, where many members of the West Indian community meet to play games, including dominoes.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

US polio vaccine coverage is SHORT of 95% threshold believed to be needed to control an outbreak of the devastating disease: UK put on high alert after virus found in sewage

The United States is among the more than 100 countries that does not meet recommended vaccine coverage thresholds to control a potential outbreak of polio, leaving America vulnerable to an outbreak of the devastating disease. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 92.6 percent of...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Holiday-home owners are urged to rent out properties as housing crisis escalates: 'This is a social disaster of epic proportions'

Thousands of holiday-home owners have been implored by a New South Wales council to rent out their vacant properties as Australia's housing crisis escalates. Around 8,000 homes in the Eurobdalla Shire Council, which stretches along the state's south coast, sit vacant for much of the year as their owners primarily live outside of the area.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

429K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy