ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Beware of new local phone scam in Jackson County

By KTVL
KTVL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriffs Office recently received reports of scam calls to local residents requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Canyonville man jailed after detectives find nearly 550 pounds of illegal marijuana

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A man is in the Douglas County Jail after a search warrant uncovered almost 550 pounds of illegally grown and processed marijuana at his home. In January 2022, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at the home of Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez, 25, on Gross Loop in Canyonville. They say they found nearly 550 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1-pound bags and ready to be shipped. Detectives say they also found marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other evidence of drug trafficking.
CANYONVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, OR
Crime & Safety
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, OR
City
White City, OR
County
Jackson County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVL

Two inmates overdose inside Jackson County jail

MEDFORD — Two people lodged at the Jackson County jail were taken to the hospital Monday, June 20, after apparent overdoses. At 11:25 am, corrections officers began treating a person in custody for overdose symptoms when a second person began exhibiting similar symptoms. The Medford Police Department, Medford Fire,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Missing Siskiyou County man last seen in McCloud

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Siskiyou County need your help finding 66-year-old Terry Knight who they say was last seen in McCloud Wednesday morning. Knight's wife last saw him at their home off McCloud Ave. and he was said to have left mountain biking around 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Jcso#Stop N Go
KDRV

Candlelight vigil for 7-year-old boy

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The community came together to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember Aquila Reuben Harris, the 7-year-old boy who passed away after Saturday’s water rescue in Little Butte Creek. The vigil took place at the Butte Creek Mill, near where Harris was found...
EAGLE POINT, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County officials announce official start to fire season

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Officials in Douglas County announced today that the 2022 fire season will officially begin this Friday, June 24. The agencies making the announcement included the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management’s Roseburg district. All private, public and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the areas managed by these agencies are included in the fire season declaration. The declaration imposes several restrictions on public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Three Jackson County fire districts form official collaborative alliance

JACKSON COUNTY — Three Jackson County fire districts have announced a partnership on June 22, working together to improve their service and cost-efficiency. The Rogue Valley Fire & Rescue Alliance is an exploratory partnership of three local fire districts. Jackson County Fire District 1 (JCFD1), Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3), and Jackson County Fire District 4 (JCFD4).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Logos Public Charter School erects safety fence in response to Robb Elementary shooting

MEDFORD — As a response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one charter school in the Medford School District has taken action on their own campus. Logos Public Charter School just erected a 850 foot fence around the school's perimeter that includes a wiring at the top to ensure that no intruder can enter into the school by climbing over.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
EAGLE POINT, OR
Herald and News

Kruise on in: Annual car event spins through Klamath Falls

Are you ready for classic cars and local culture? Then it’s time for the Kruise of Klamath. The annual Kruise began Thursday evening, kicking off a weekend of events. The festivities will be highlighted by Saturday’s all-day car show, called Show ‘n Shine, where participating vehicles will be parked along Main Street between 3rd and 11th streets, viewable by the public after 9:00 a.m. Food will be available from local vendors. Attendance on Saturday is free.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Ask10: When will construction at Asante Hospital be completed?

Medford, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lauri wrote in and asked: "When is the construction going to be done at Asante Hospital on Barnett? What exactly are they doing? Is there going to be more parking? It was a nightmare to find a parking spot before, and now most of the spots are valet-only"
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR SO FAR IN ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD, ON WEDNESDAY

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far for both Roseburg and Medford. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 88 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 92 degrees in Medford. Those were not record highs for the date. Temperatures are slated to drop...
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy