INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana parents are urged to check with their clinic before they take young children to get a COVID-19 vaccine to make sure a shot is available. The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday that parents seeking COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years should contact the vaccine site or call 211 before going to the vaccine provider “to ensure vaccine is available and that no appointment is required.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO