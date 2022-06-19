ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Salinas tops Top Fuel qualifying; Hight, Stanfield, Sampey also post No. 1 efforts

By Jeff Birchfield
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL — Mike Salinas keeps making Bristol Dragway his home away from home. The California driver vaulted to the top of the Top Fuel field in Saturday’s final qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. His run of 3.767 seconds and 327.59 miles per hour toppled the numbers — 3.791...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals earns status as marquee event

BRISTOL — The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals took center stage in American motorsports Sunday with an off week for the NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar. Bristol Dragway proved to be the ultimate showcase with a huge turnout of fans, along with picture, perfect weather conditions. Getting a smooth run down the track made it challenging for the drivers, but interesting for the fans.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Teague, 74, among Kingsport Speedway leaders

Local racing legend Brad Teague is in the lead pack at Kingsport Speedway. Teague, who has a combined 294 starts in NASCAR’s top three national series, posted a third-place finish in last Friday’s 60-lap Late Model Stock feature. His black No. 3 Chevrolet led the first 11 laps of the race.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Smith, executive chairman of BMS parent company, dies

Bruton Smith, the legendary businessman and racing promoter, died Wednesday. He was 95. Smith, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016, was the founder and executive chairman of Sonic Automotive, which operates over 160 dealerships in 23 states; and Speedway Motorsports, which has 11 premier properties including Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway, which is set to host this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucketneers back in TBT

East Tennessee State will again be represented in The Basketball Tournament this summer. The Bucketneers, a team made up mostly of former ETSU players, are in the field for the $1 million winner-take-all tournament, which begins July 24. Last year, the team made it to the Sweet 16 before losing...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bristol, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Roan Mountain, TN
City
Bristol, TN
Johnson City Press

Crazy 8s to feature top American runners next month

KINGSPORT — In less than a month, droves of folks will be both lining and running the streets of the Model City for the 32nd edition of the Ballad Health Crazy 8s 8-kilometer road race. On Monday, race organizers announced this year’s torchbearers, awarded the first medals and unveiled...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Payne's Johnson City journey involves healing, hope for future

Ethan Payne is working hard this summer, grinding away at-bats in the heat of the Appalachian League for the Johnson City Doughboys. He would much rather be in Omaha, Nebraska. Unfortunately, Payne and his University of Tennessee teammates didn’t make it to the College World Series, losing a tough best-of-three...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys earn seventh win in last 11 games

Johnson City’s slow start has kept the Doughboys fighting to stay out of the cellar in the Appalachian League’s West Division. However, winning for the seventh time in 11 starts, the Doughboys can lay claim to higher aspirations. This time it was Danville that fell victim to the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

The day Sam Snead played at Elizabethton Golf Course

ELIZABETHTON — The William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament is set for this weekend, but nothing that happens at Elizabethton Golf Course will top a match that was held almost 50 years ago. Back in 1972, Sam Snead and his nephew J.C. Snead came to town for...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Enders
Person
Brittany Force
Person
Tim Wilkerson
Person
Robert Hight
Person
Josh Hart
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 23

June 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported bits and pieces of news from around the area. Several advertisements were also scattered amongst the news items. “W.S. Hickey’s babe is improving.”. “T.A. Cox, Esq., of Johnson City, was in town last...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr.

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr. passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 19 after a brief illness. He was born in Hampton, TN on July 11, 1941. He grew up in TN and Mishawaka, IN. He served as a morse code operator in the US Air Force from 1959 – 1965 and was stationed in Japan and Alaska.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band set to return to Carter Fold

HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold crowd will see a Hiltons regular with the Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band this weekend. The band will perform at the Fold on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons. Appalachian Trail is made up of veteran instrumentalists, singers and songwriters from the...
HILTONS, VA
Johnson City Press

Isabelle Crowder Jones

Isabelle Crowder Jones, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center, Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on August 9, 1926, in Rosehill, VA to the late Reverend Issac Garfield Crowder and Maude Withrow Crowder. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School after which she furthered her education attending Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate of Arts Degree. During her time at Tennessee Wesleyan, her activities included the Christian Service Club, Y.M. -Y.W., Wesleyan Fellowship, member of the NOCATULA staff (yearbook) and member of ETA Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She was on the Tumbling team and played basketball in 1945 and captain of the team in 1946. She was voted Best Female Athlete in 1946. After graduating, she moved back to the Johnson City area. She worked for several years as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a staff assistant for the Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University from where she retired. She married Jack Arnold Jones who was the love of her life in 1955. They lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Fuel#Top Speed#Bristol Dragway#Nhra#Thunder Valley Nationals
Johnson City Press

Rainbow Festival to be held in Johnson City on Saturday

The first of what organizers hope will be an annual regional event marking Pride Month and highlighting LGBTQ+ issues will be held Saturday in Johnson City. WHO: The Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities is hosting the Inaugural Pride Rainbow Festival. The center is located in the King Centre, 300 E. Main St., Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone Dam Road to be paved June 27-June 30

Boone Dam Road is scheduled to be paved June 27-30, weather permitting. The Sullivan County Highway Department will pave the road located between Tenn. Highway 75 and Minga Road. Human Resource Director Craig Ramey said that after the road is paved, it will be striped. Ramey also said the road...
BOONE, NC
Johnson City Press

Terry Ralph Shipley

GRAY - Terry Ralph Shipley, 73, of Gray passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at The Cranberry House in Newland, NC with his family by his side. He was a native of Washington County and was a son of the late Cecil and Mary Cross Shipley. Ralph helped everyone and was a hardworking man. He loved going to Church, singing in the choir and watching westerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Larry Raphael (twin brother), Cecil Lee (Doc), William (Dub), James and George Shipley; two sisters, Pauline Shipley Ward and Marie Lowe.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Cookout coming to Jonesborough

Cookout, the popular fast-food chain, is opening a restaurant in Jonesborough. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said he expects the restaurant will open either later this year or early next year. The site is located off North Lincoln Avenue and East Jackson Boulevard at 150 N. Lincoln, near the Jonesborough Pizza Parlor and the Old Towne Pancake House. Crews have been at the site in recent days demolishing a bank that used to stand on the property to make way for the Cookout.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Johnson City Press

Patricia Shelton Hurley

ELIZABETHTON - Patricia Shelton Hurley, 65, Elizabethton went to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was a Nurse with a four-year degree from ETSU. She was a Volunteer at the V.A. Hospital and was a past president for Crippled Children's Support Group. She was a Nashville Representative for handicap schools and handicap housing. She went to Nashville to represent welfare mothers going back to school and the disabled needing equipment and supplies. She was preceded in death by her father Dean Shelton, her mother: Christine Norton Fortner, her son: Douglas Hurley, her grandson: Avery Ashley her husband Ronnie Hurley, step-mother: Mary Shelton and sister-in-law: Patty Hunt. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Driver killed in Monday 4-vehicle crash in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that one person was killed Monday in a 3 p.m. crash involving four vehicles on U.S. Highway 321 in Carter County. William Shane Adams, 34, Butler, was killed in the crash. He was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound and crossed the center line, striking a southbound 2007 GMC truck driven by Cory Taylor, 31, Elizabethton. Jacob Miller, 30, Johnson City, was a passenger in Taylor’s truck.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol casino set for final hiring event before July opening

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol casino will offer a final hiring event before its temporary facility opens next month. The Bristol Casino Future Home of Hard Rock will hold the hiring event on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former mall and future casino site at 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia. A press release from Hard Rock International says attendees are asked to follow the signage around to the entry for the hiring event.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Artists are gearing up for a plein air competition... so what is it?

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s first plein air painting competition is just around the corner. So, what is plein air painting?. It is doing art outdoors, and it started centuries ago though French Impressionist painters really made it popular. Artists wanted to capture the light as it changed during the day. With the invention of portable easels and paint in tubes, it became easier for artists to paint outdoors or “en plein air,” a French expression for in the open air.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy