Why The Dinner Scene In Whiplash Is The Best Moment In The Movie

Showtime is set to drop a TV drama based on a popular book published in 2019. Titled Three Women, the series is based on a book of the same name by author and journalist Lisa Taddeo, who worked on books like Animal and Ghost Lover. Here’s a description of the series, according to Deadline: “In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.” Three Women will be featuring an impressive list of cast members, one of whom starred in a very popular sci-fi franchise. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Showtime series Three Women.
Comments / 0