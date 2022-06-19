ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why The Dinner Scene In Whiplash Is The Best Moment In The Movie

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight years later, Whiplash has still made an incredible impact on the world of cinema. For anyone who missed out on this lovely gem, it’s about Andrew Neiman, an up-and-coming jazz drummer who finally makes it into the top music conservatory. At this point, there’s nothing stopping Neiman from becoming the...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

The Reason Why Netflix’s “Blonde” is Rated NC-17

The world is familiar with the life and story of Marilyn Monroe. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, she is the woman who made big things happen for herself in her approximately 3 decades of life. She was an actress, but she was also a sex symbol like no one else in her time. She is a woman who lived one of the most fascinating lives of anyone else in the world, and her story is one many think they know but are not quite sure they know for certain, and there is always something that surprises everyone. When Netflix announced that they would film all about the late actress’ life and death, the world was excited. The movie is called “Blonde,” and it is being released on Netflix on September 23, 2022. While we still have a few months before the official release, we do have some information for you about the film including the cast and the rating.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Three Women”

Showtime is set to drop a TV drama based on a popular book published in 2019. Titled Three Women, the series is based on a book of the same name by author and journalist Lisa Taddeo, who worked on books like Animal and Ghost Lover. Here’s a description of the series, according to Deadline: “In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.” Three Women will be featuring an impressive list of cast members, one of whom starred in a very popular sci-fi franchise. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Showtime series Three Women.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Guy Ritchie Is The Best Choice To Direct The Live-Action Hercules Movie

Add Hercules to the list of animated Disney movies that will be adapted for a live-action movie. And on top of that, Guy Ritchie will be directing it. Let’s just answer this question right off the bat. Is he a good choice for directing this? If you ask me, the answer is absolutely yes. Why him? I think the obvious answer is that he has already ventured into these deep waters before. Back in 2019, Disney delivered the live-action Aladdin movie, starring Mena Massoud as the titular character, along with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and of course, Will Smith as the Genie. Out of all the live-action adaptations for classic animated Disney movies, 2019’s Aladdin turned out pretty good. It received mixed reviews from critics, but audiences seemed to enjoy it overall. Oh, and not to mention it made over a billion dollars at the box office.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Montana Story”

The American drama film Montana Story, written and directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, hit theaters last May 13, 2022, and has received generally positive reviews. The film stars Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague, Kimberly Guerrero, Gilbert Owuor, Asivak Koostachin, and Eugene Brave Rock. With Montana’s sweeping landscapes as a backdrop of the film, it follows the story of estranged siblings who are reunited at their family ranch to care for their ailing father. Together they must confront the family burdens and revisit childhood wounds as they pick up the pieces of what’s left of what once was their home. In a review published by The New York Times, they praised Richardson and Teague’s performances saying, “There’s much to like in “Montana Story,” including Teague and Richardson, who, whether together or alone, retain an emotional integrity.” If you’re done watching Montana Story and you were moved by the film like we were, here are five movies about family and reconciliation worth watching.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
TVOvermind

Will Comedy Fade Out Eventually?

It might sound like a paranoid question, but the general feeling is that one of these days, comedy might be a very different thing than it is now if folks that have grown to be extremely sensitive to humor end up getting their way. The thing about humor is that it doesn’t have nearly as many limits as some folks might want to see put on it since the whole idea is that humor is allowed to step over boundaries, kind of like many stories are allowed to do, as the idea is that humor can bring about a different perspective that people might not be able to see on their own. Humor is often taken from a great deal of depressing material that is seen in life and is used to take the sting and the power from the aspects of life that people might otherwise see as impossible to find any humor in. Comedians these days are finding it tough to know what they can and can’t say to the audience without experiencing a great deal of pushback.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

What’s Going on with Chris Evans’ Little Shop of Horrors Remake?

It’s tough to see a project stall when there’s little interest and budget restraints, but it does sound as though Chris Evans still wants to see Little Shop of Horrors hit the theaters, and he still wants to have a part in it. The musical already had ideas of using Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, and Billy Porter, but Evans wanted the chance to play the sadistic dentist that was originally played by Steve Martin back in the 1986 version. Today, this movie might not be as easy to recognize since it has kind of been left behind along with a lot of other gems from the 80s that have yet to be brought back for the viewing enjoyment of the fans. But it does stand to reason that if the cast can come together and the right budget can be found for every part of the movie, it might be nice to see this movie take off in a big way. As of now though, that doesn’t appear to be what a lot of people are wanting to see. Or it could be that folks are simply too caught up in the many different franchises that are still actively pumping out movies.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

So, Marvel is Going to Create a Planet of the Apes Series?

Before anyone gets too excited, Marvel will be taking Planet of the Apes back as it pertains to the comics, but it does sound as though Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman, will have something to do with a Planet of the Apes series. In the meantime, Marvel will be focusing on bringing this story back to the comics as of 2023, and to be certain, that could lead in a lot of different directions if it takes off. This franchise is one of those that has managed to be popular for a while before it was put on the shelf and then was brought out again to be presented to the public yet again, only to be put on the shelf once more before Andy Serkis’ version came about and created an origin that was far more acceptable than what Mark Wahlberg helped to create years before. When looked at as an actual story and not a live-action production, this story is ironic in a lot of ways but terrifying just as many since it does place humanity in front of a mirror to look at their own iniquities.
COMICS
TVOvermind

Harley Quinn is Being Killed Off?

Most folks should be able to admit that they’re surprised to hear that Harley Quinn is going to die in the comics, especially since she’s been such a mainstay for so long, and a favored one at that. But it would appear that DC is trying to shake things up, which isn’t too surprising. It needs to happen every now and then, but it does appear that Harley might be killed off in a way that might not satisfy a lot of fans initially. Imagining the effect this would have in a movie is kind of funny in a very demented way since Harley Quinn has become such a beloved character that one can help but think that a lot of fans would come close to rioting given that they would rather she lived forever than take a bullet or some other form of death that might take her out of the story. That’s how serious some fans get about their favorite characters, especially when it comes to those that are as fun as Harley has been. What’s really amusing is that she was popular in the comics, but Margot Robbie really put in the work to make her even better in the eyes of the fans.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Whiplash
TVOvermind

Carrie vs. Charlie McGee: Who Wins?

It’s not often that people think about pitting characters from Stephen King novels against each other, especially since some of the more powerful among them feel as though they would either disappoint entirely or would be way too powerful to consider setting on a normal being. For instance, pitting Pennywise against anyone would be kind of difficult since the creature behind the clown is supposed to be insanely powerful, and yet it was defeated by a group of people with nothing more than a special bond, no powers, and no special abilities, only a deep and abiding friendship. Some would argue that this would be enough to beat anything, but realistically, Pennywise should have been able to annihilate them. Getting back on the subject, the idea of power is important to mention when talking bout Carrie White and Charlene McGee, or Charlie for short, since both characters have abilities that make them true powerhouses. When it comes to determining the extent of their powers, however, one has to decide which version to cling to, since both movies have been remade, and it would appear that their powers have been altered just enough to be noticeable.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The Crowded Room”

The Crowded Room is scheduled to drop on Apple TV+ later this year, featuring compelling storylines and a list of A-list cast members to boot. The upcoming drama anthology TV series is created by Akiva Goldsman, who previously worked on Star Trek: Strange Worlds, The Da Vinci Code, and A Beautiful Mind, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. The first season of the upcoming series is inspired by the novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, written by Daniel Keyes. Here’s a description of the plot of the story, according to Deadline: “The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it.” The Crowded Room features an impressive list of cast members, some of whom just got off widely successful TV and movie projects. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming drama anthology TV series The Crowded Room.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Where Does Quinlan Vos Fit During Order 66?

There are plenty of Jedi that should have already been revealed in the movies and the shows, but Quinlan Vos, while he has shown up in an animated series, should have managed to show up in a live-action appearance at this time. This character is more than a little interesting, and the mere mention that he’s been given in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is great enough that a lot of people are hoping that there might be a surprise coming at some point. It’s not exactly that hopeful, but out of all the Jedi, Vos is one of those that was bound to survive Order 66 thanks to his special talents. Apart from his abilities as a spy and someone that can experience ambiguity in the Force, Vos also has the use of something called psychometry, which allows him to get a Force reading from an object, which is beyond even the most powerful Jedi Masters since it’s an innate ability that is found in Vos’s people and very few others. But it’s this quality that would have made him a valuable asset to those that Kenobi has contacted in the series. It’s also one of the only abilities that could keep him alive.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Beomgyu

If you live in the United States, you may not be very familiar with the name Beomgyu. However, as K-Pop becomes increasingly popular all over the world, that won’t be the case for much longer. Beomgyu is a member of the group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and the group has become very popular all over the world. Known for its fresh sound and exciting energy, TXT got its start in 2019 and it didn’t take long for them to rise to popularity. In addition to music, TXT also launched an online variety show called Smash. Villa. Along the way, Beomgyu has become a star in his own right and his journey is nowhere near finished. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Beomgyu.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

“Hairspray” Turns 15 In 2022

One of the greatest musicals to grace the big screen in the last two decades, Hairspray is turning 15 in 2022. The movie had it all, from John Travolta playing the protagonist’s mother to Christopher Walken singing tunes to Queen Latifah stealing the show. This year, it turns 15, and it’s still worthy of everyone’s rewatch. Here’s what the movie is about: Tracy Turnblad, a chubby teenager with big hair and an even bigger dream, loves to dance. When she learns about a local TV dancing competition that she could be perfect for, Tracy takes her shot at stardom. But she faces stiff competition from the popular girl in school, Amber von Tussle, and her mother, Velma, who runs the TV station. Tracy’s only hope is to team up with Seaweed, a black student at her school, and use their talents to break down the racial barriers on television.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Is Ezra Miller Done with the DCEU?

It kind of feels as though the DCEU might have for Ezra Miller once The Flash is over and done with. The word is that the trouble the star managed to get himself into while in Hawaii has convinced the studio that enough is enough, and it’s time to move on from using him for any further projects. One can imagine that the fans will have something to say about this, but it’s also easy to think that there won’t be much else to do but accept the decision since this is not the first time that Miller has been in trouble, and with his current track record it doesn’t appear as though he’s willing to, or has been offered, to get help in any way since his antics continue to be an issue. Some might say that it’s not his fault, that he needs therapy of some type. They might be right, but the point being made is that he hasn’t sought the needed treatment, and apparently no one has procured it for him.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Dear Edward”

Apple TV+ will be premiering a new series this year based on a popular novel. Titled Dear Edward, the show is based on the novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano. The series is developed by Jason Katims, who previously worked on shows like Relativity, Roswell, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, About A Boy, and Rise. Here’s a description of the show’s story, according to Deadline: “Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.” Dear Edward is proud to feature a list of mostly up-and-coming stars. If you want to learn more about who will be appearing in this much-anticipated drama, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series Dear Edward.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gershwyn Eustach Jnr

There are lots of talented actors who don’t get nearly as much credit as they deserve, and Gershwyn Eustach Jnr is one of them. He has been acting professionally for about a decade, and he has built a pretty solid resume during that time. From the big screen to the small screen, he has shown that he is truly a master at what he does. Every time he steps in front of the camera, viewers can trust that he’s going to give a good performance. Gershwyn hasn’t made any on-screen appearances yet in 2022, but he has some things in the works and he’ll be back on our screens in no time. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gershwyn Eustach Jnr.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Real-Life Jobs Each Avenger Could Perform

We almost always see superheroes on a mission and rarely get to see them doing anything other than fighting the good fight and enjoying some needed downtime, right? But what if they took on an actual job in the real world? What would they do? There are heroes in the comics that do have regular jobs, since Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, is a lawyer, and a few other folks that have been in the comics have taken on other jobs. But what would the MCU Avengers be able to do, and what jobs would they gravitate toward if they were given the choice? There are a lot of different answers that people might come up with, especially since everyone has a different opinion and perspective of what an individual might be capable of outside the role of a hero. It’s not hard to argue for a few of them, but as for the others, well, it’s kind of up to the interpretation of each person.
JOBS
TVOvermind

Five Reasons Fans Know Best, and Five Reasons They Don’t

Many fans think they have a good handle on what it takes to run a franchise and to tell a story, but many of them want to focus on anything and everything that they enjoy while criticizing what they don’t like. A lot of times fans will say that things could have been better, they would have done this, or done that, and would have managed to tell a better story because their opinion matters as a fan. I get it, I’ve been there and done it, and it’s very easy to think that your idea might be the best possible course that could have been used as a means of telling the story in a much better manner. But the trick is that being a fan doesn’t mean that a person understands everything about the story. They might understand it in their own manner, and they might think that they could tell it better. But here’s the trick: unless a fan is a storyteller, there’s a good chance that regardless of their opinion, they don’t know enough of what it takes to create a story. Here are five reasons why fans know best when it comes to entertainment, and five reasons why they don’t.
SPORTS
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Christa Miller?

No matter how talented a person is, working in the entertainment industry typically comes with some ups and downs. There may be periods where an actor has more work than they can handle, and other times when jobs are fewer and far between. This is something Christa Miller has experienced throughout the years. After beginning her on-screen acting journey in the early 1980s, it took a few years for her career to really take off. However, once she started gaining momentum, things really started to go well for Christa. She got her first big break in 1995 when she was cast as Kate in The Drew Carey Show. During the 2000s, she also had major roles in shows like Scrubs and Cougar Town. In more recent years, though, Christa has been a little absent from our screens. This has led many people to wonder what she’s up to now. Keep reading to find out what happened to Christa Miller.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Rebel Moon is Looking Insane

Should it be a concern that Rebel Moon is being likened in any way to Star Wars? Or is it just a coincidence that Zack Snyder, who might have wanted to do a Star Wars movie, is coming up with something that’s being likened to the fan-favorite franchise? It’s likely that there’s no reason to think that he’s going to copy too much from the franchise, or that he’ll copy anything at all, but from the few images that have already been released it does appear that things are going to be entertaining an edge that might hearken back to the 80s or 90s when it comes to the over the top type of villains and adventures that people remember. This simple image seen above is enough to think that the story might end up being something that will look awesome in a trailer but might be kind of awkward when one sits down to watch it. To be fair, Snyder does tell a convincing story and has managed to entertain quite a few people no matter how many folks might think that the Snyder Cut was too little too late.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy