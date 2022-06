The Rod Campbell Award, only in its second year, is already an honor deemed extremely instrumental in securing a career in motorsports. The apprenticeship program, founded in 2021 to honor the late Rod Campbell, is designed to create an assisted path for those interested in pursuing a career in motorsports. As harsh as the industry can be, this award allows the recipient to enter the field of motorsports with knowledgeable guidance of influential, seasoned professionals who want to see the younger generation succeed in the motorsports world.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO