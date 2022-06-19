ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

After nearly two-years wait, Mary Poppins receives the award of her life in AFI gala

By Kim devore
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

She was promised her Life Achievement by the American Film Institute almost two years ago, then came COVID-19. But this week Malibu’s Julie Andrews finally got her due.

Her gala event took place in the heart of Hollywood as the celebrated actress was feted by the AFI. From “Mary Poppins” (with longtime Malibu resident Dick Van Dyke) to “The Sound of Music” to “The Princess Diaries,” she has been a cinematic icon who has given us so many memorable moments on celluloid.

She received her first Oscar for “Mary Poppins” and went on to collect more hardware from the Grammys, the Tonys and the BAFTA awards. Malibu’s Jane Seymour was among the many paying homage, as well as Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Gwen Stefani, and Hector Elizondo. Taped messages came by way of Van Dyke, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Kristin Chenoweth and Kelly Clarkson.

In talking about the movie “10” with Julie and Blake Edwards, star Bo Derek said “Julie and Blake made seven films together. As impressive as that is, it’s nothing compared to 41 years of marriage. What they had onscreen and off, was a perfect 10.”

As for Gwen Stefani, she added, “I would not be me without the inspiration of Julie Andrews.” Gwen then launched into “Wind it Up,” which included a sample of “The Lonely Goatherd” from “The Sound of Music.”

She wrapped up by saying you have brought so much joy into my life and all of our lives. Thank you.”

Advertisement

To honor Andrews’ iconic role, Cynthia Erivo performed a stirring rendition of “Edelweiss.”

Julie, meantime, has said that the first time she stepped on the set of Mary Poppins “was truly daunting.” Who knew she was walking on to the set that would make movie history.

She is was nervous and is quoted as saying, “I don’t know if I was acting enough, or what I was supposed to be doing. But honestly, it was a great learning experience; I learned about cameras and close-ups and lenses and all those kinds of things.”

Who knew she would be stepping into a role that Malibu parents still play for their kids today almost as required reading or in this case viewing.

In any case, she is a living treasure, but remains humble to the end. As she said recently, “If I stumble on something I’ve made, I might look and say, Oh gosh, I wish I had done it better.” No worries Julie you are doing just fine and on behalf of American filmgoers, congrats. It is a Lifetime award well received.

In accepting the award, Julie summed it up this way: “This night reminds me with great clarity how many people are involved in making movies. My husband Blake never liked it when people referred to filmmaking as a business or industry. He insisted that film was an art form and should always be called that.”

The starry, A-list night served as a reminder of how great one woman’s base of fans and friends can be.

In honoring her pal of six decades, Carol Burnett declared, “This award is so very much deserved. Julie has constantly given us her all. And her all is awe-inspiring. Congratulations, chum.”

UPCOMING FILM HIGHLIGHTS

Malibu’s Adam Sandler is hustling his way back into screens as he plays a basketball scout who has become a bit burned out by his job. That is until he meets a strong streetball player in Spain who reignites his passion for the game. “Hustle” can be seen on Netflix beginning June 8. The flick also stars Queen Latifah and Ben Foster.

VERY BERRY

It’s hard to miss Malibu’s Halle Berry these days. She is sporting a new short blond ‘do on the set of “Our Man from New Jersey.” She stars opposite Mark Wahlberg. Last set sighting was in London. Jolly good!

The post After nearly two-years wait, Mary Poppins receives the award of her life in AFI gala appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Dick Van Dyke: 96-year-old Mary Poppins star says he’s ‘just glad to still be here’

Dick Van Dyke was seen interacting with fans during an outing in Malibu, California last week, remarking that he was “glad” to be up and about.The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star is 96 years old.Van Dyke was seen running errands on Thursday 16 June, then driving his car home after leaving a lunch date with friends.“I’m just glad to still be here,” he said, per the New York Post.Back in 2019, the Mary Poppins star said that he still frequented the gym three times a week, despite his advanced age.“I’ve always been an exerciser and still am … I...
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Blake Edwards
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Hector Elizondo
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Cynthia Erivo
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bafta Awards#British Royal Family#Afi#Bafta
WWD

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Lewis Pullman Takes Flight

Click here to read the full article. Nearly one month after its release, “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to ascend to new box office heights. The film is soaring toward the $1 billion mark, already marking star Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film and Paramount’s second-best theatrical release. The reward has been a long time in the making: for Cruise, several decades since the original “Top Gun”; for fresher-faced stars like Lewis Pullman, who plays a weapon systems operator in the film, it’s been a four-year wait since beginning work on it. The action flick waited out the pandemic, with several delays to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Upset ‘Elvis’ At Weekend Box Office As Tom Cruise Pic Flies To $500M Stateside

Click here to read the full article. Distribution sources are saying there’s a chance that Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick could top the box office this weekend in its fifth session with $32 million, a 28% decline week over week. This will easily send the Tom Cruise movie past the half-billion point at the domestic box office; the pic already is the actor’s highest grossing of all time with $900 million-plus worldwide. Top Gun 2 continued to lead advance ticket sales today in the U.S., I hear. Should Top Gun 2 fly in with $30M+, it will soar above Warner Bros’ $85M Baz Luhrmann-directed...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

Movies That Won the Most Oscars Every Year Since 1976

Every year, a few movies are identified as the front runners for multiple Academy Awards after being nominated in just about every prestigious category. And, occasionally, one movie proves these bold predictions to be accurate by sweeping the competition. To determine the movies with the most Oscars every year since 1975, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data […]
MOVIES
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
504
Followers
478
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy