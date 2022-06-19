Goodland seniors to host car show for Fathers Day

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents from a senior living facility in Goodland are hosting the second-annual Grand Car Show in celebration of Fathers Day on Sunday, June 19.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is located at 208 W. 2nd St., Goodland, Kansas.

A local Facebook group, Goodland Cruise Nights, will be showing their collections with Topside Manor residents, some with mobility and memory challenges, along with friends, family, and the public.

“Classic cars, vintage rat rods, trucks and motorcycles from yesteryear, a tractor, and even little kids’ cars will compete — for $100 cash for the coolest car, $50 for the most unique non-traditional car, and t $50 Walmart cards. Food is free for everyone,” the news release said.

“The car show is an opportunity for our senior residents to interact with the community by bringing it to them. It’s a bonding experience with their families, and this year to close the generational gap, we include the 10-year-olds and under group in the car show,” Topside Manor Administrator Chris Crocker said in the news release.

