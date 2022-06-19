Baystate Health reports 60 COVID-19 patients
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 60 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 43 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 11 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed
