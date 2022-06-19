ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 60 COVID-19 patients

 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 60 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 43 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 11 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House

