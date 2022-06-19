Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain; East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Lander Foothills; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Rock Springs and Green River; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Locally Strong Winds this Afternoon and Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Localized wind gusts between 45 and 60 mph possible from showers and thunderstorms. * WHERE...Fremont, Lincoln, Natrona, Sublette and Sweetwater counties. * WHEN...Through 8 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The very dry air mass at the surface could cause dry microbursts from even showers or weak thunderstorms.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO