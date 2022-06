COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The heat and humidity return this week and LifeCare Alliance is staying ahead of it with the ‘Beat the Heat’ fan campaign. For 26 years, LifeCare Alliance has been providing fans to people in need during these hot summer months. Teaming up with Lowe’s for the first 100 fans and local fire departments. People can donate a new fan to any fire station in Franklin, Madison, or Marion counties.

