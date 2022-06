LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community is weighing in on the case of Antwon Brown, the man accused of punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live over the weekend. A day after Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) arrested Brown on a 4th degree assault charge, Brown appeared in front of a judge Wednesday morning. And during the arraignment hearing, he had his cash bond lowered from $25,000 to $5,000 -- cited as closer to the amount set for similar kinds of misdemeanor cases.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO