Austin, TX

Four displaced after north Austin apartment fire

By Tara Brolley
CBS Austin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo adults and two children were displaced after a fire at a north Austin...

cbsaustin.com

CBS Austin

Police identify victim, arrest suspect linked to Motel 6 deadly shooting in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police have arrested a suspect and identified the person who died in a shooting at a Motel 6 in North Austin last weekend. Police say the shooting happened on Saturday, June 18 at 4:55 p.m. at Motel 6 located at 7100 N IH 35 Southbound. The preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between two groups of people when Osiel Nunez-Lopez, 35, fired his handgun.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man arrested for brandishing gun, shooting at 2 people near Zilker Park

AUSTIN, Texas — A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at two people near Zilker Park during a weekly event gathering earlier this month and was possibly planning a "mass shooting." According to online court documents, Louis Joel García has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police searching suspects from two food trailer robberies

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed two food trailers on the same day earlier this month. The robberies happened Tuesday, June 7. The first one happened at around 12:30 a.m. at the El Pollo Rico Express Food Trailer located at 13422 Dessau Rd. in Northeast Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock Police need help locating missing teen

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department tweeted Wednesday night they need help locating a missing teen. RRPD describes Hector Lopez, the missing teen, as a black male, 130 lbs., close-cropped hair, and has a birthmark under his left eye. Hector left his home with minimal clothing...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Police seek help locating man who assaulted bus rider in North Austin

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say assaulted a bus rider last week in North Austin. It happened Tuesday, June14, on a Capital Metro bus. The Austin Police Department says at around 4:17 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call at the bus stop located at the Walmart in the 1000 block of Norwood Park Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

How to save Texas trees stressed out by the heat and drought

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's hot, dry summer has the potential to kill more trees than normal. The Texas A&M Forest Service says now is the time to start looking for symptoms of water stress. “It is definitely worse than an average year,” said Karl Flocke, Texas A&M Forest Service...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Climate change could make Texas more like the Sonoran Desert

SAN MARCOS, Texas — New federal funds are on their way to Texas to pay for climate change research. On Monday, Congressman Lloyd Doggett announced a $2 million project to better protect Texas aquifers, rivers, and lakes and figure out how to deal with dwindling water supplies. “I think...
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Free summer fun kicks of in July at Waterloo Park!

Austin's beautiful Waterloo Park is ready to kick off an exciting summer of events the entire family can enjoy! The free, family-friendly programming is set to kick off on July 8 with history-centered park tours, movie screenings at sunset, and some fun educational collabs with local organizations. From July to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD's newest leader is first black man to serve as interim superintendent

Nearly a week after being appointed we're learning more about the new leader of the Austin Independent School District and why his appointment has historical significance. AISD's new interim superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays is no stranger to Central Texas. Originally from Fort Worth, the husband and father attended Huston-Tillotson University and started his career at Pflugerville ISD. He says his education journey motivated him to become a teacher and help others.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Court filing calls for removal of Round Rock ISD trustee

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Some Round Rock parents, taxpayers, and former residents are pushing to have a school board member removed from office. The move comes after several months of tumultuous meetings erupting in shouting, arguments, and even the arrests of some attendees. A petition filed in Williamson County...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Williamson Co. Tax Office hampered by backlog, staffing shortage

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Tax Office is playing catch up to sort through an ongoing backlog as they continue facing a staffing shortage. For the last year, Larry Gaddes who is the Williamson County Tax Office Assessor and Collector said the four offices have been overwhelmed with work.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

New non-profit "Impact Arts" now supports two favorite Austin arts programs

Familiar Austin favorites are now under a new name! Impact Arts is the new non-profit supporting Summer Stock Austin and Texas Arts Project. Co-founders Ginger Morris and Donelvan Thigpen joined Trevor Scott to share how their organization will merge art experiences with education. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
AUSTIN, TX

