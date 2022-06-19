Four displaced after north Austin apartment fire

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police have arrested a suspect and identified the person who died in a shooting at a Motel 6 in North Austin last weekend. Police say the shooting happened on Saturday, June 18 at 4:55 p.m. at Motel 6 located at 7100 N IH 35 Southbound. The preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between two groups of people when Osiel Nunez-Lopez, 35, fired his handgun.
AUSTIN, Texas — The vehicle registered to a suspect sought in a cyclist's murder has been located at a dealership in Austin, the U.S. Marshals announced the update on Thursday. Investigators with the task force learned that Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, sold her black Jeep Grand Cherokee on May...
AUSTIN, Texas — A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at two people near Zilker Park during a weekly event gathering earlier this month and was possibly planning a "mass shooting." According to online court documents, Louis Joel García has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault...
If your street is in bad shape, Austin has just kicked off a summer-long program that might get it fixed. Hundreds of residential streets across the City of Austin will be resurfaced with a sealcoat treatment over the next few months. The process extends their life by at least a decade and makes the roads safer to drive on.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed two food trailers on the same day earlier this month. The robberies happened Tuesday, June 7. The first one happened at around 12:30 a.m. at the El Pollo Rico Express Food Trailer located at 13422 Dessau Rd. in Northeast Austin.
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department tweeted Wednesday night they need help locating a missing teen. RRPD describes Hector Lopez, the missing teen, as a black male, 130 lbs., close-cropped hair, and has a birthmark under his left eye. Hector left his home with minimal clothing...
Police say a 17-year-old who was shot last week while allegedly trying to rob a couple at The Domain is now linked to at least 11 crimes across Austin. Jaylyn Reed was originally linked to nine robberies over four days after he was taken into custody after being shot in North Austin.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say assaulted a bus rider last week in North Austin. It happened Tuesday, June14, on a Capital Metro bus. The Austin Police Department says at around 4:17 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call at the bus stop located at the Walmart in the 1000 block of Norwood Park Boulevard.
The Austin Police Department's SWAT team was called out to an East Austin apartment complex Monday afternoon. It happened at the Fort Branch at Truman's Landing apartment complex, located at 5800 Techni Center Drive, near the intersection of Hwy 183 and East MLK Jr. Blvd. APD says at around 11...
The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says deputies have arrested a man for online solicitation of a minor. The sheriff's office says 51-year-old Anthony Charles Davis, Jr. is a current resident of Bastrop and a youth basketball trainer. He was booked into the Bastrop County Jail for the second-degree felony charge...
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin mother who was told to expect a fatal outcome for her unborn child is sharing how doctors at a local hospital helped her and her family beat the odds. “We said baby Tag is very sick. And we were told that we might lose...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's hot, dry summer has the potential to kill more trees than normal. The Texas A&M Forest Service says now is the time to start looking for symptoms of water stress. “It is definitely worse than an average year,” said Karl Flocke, Texas A&M Forest Service...
SAN MARCOS, Texas — New federal funds are on their way to Texas to pay for climate change research. On Monday, Congressman Lloyd Doggett announced a $2 million project to better protect Texas aquifers, rivers, and lakes and figure out how to deal with dwindling water supplies. “I think...
Austin's beautiful Waterloo Park is ready to kick off an exciting summer of events the entire family can enjoy! The free, family-friendly programming is set to kick off on July 8 with history-centered park tours, movie screenings at sunset, and some fun educational collabs with local organizations. From July to...
Nearly a week after being appointed we're learning more about the new leader of the Austin Independent School District and why his appointment has historical significance. AISD's new interim superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays is no stranger to Central Texas. Originally from Fort Worth, the husband and father attended Huston-Tillotson University and started his career at Pflugerville ISD. He says his education journey motivated him to become a teacher and help others.
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Some Round Rock parents, taxpayers, and former residents are pushing to have a school board member removed from office. The move comes after several months of tumultuous meetings erupting in shouting, arguments, and even the arrests of some attendees. A petition filed in Williamson County...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Tax Office is playing catch up to sort through an ongoing backlog as they continue facing a staffing shortage. For the last year, Larry Gaddes who is the Williamson County Tax Office Assessor and Collector said the four offices have been overwhelmed with work.
AUSTIN, Texas — The fear of a possible recession is looming as home and gas prices continue to rise. There are several signs of financial instability including inflation which Central Texans are feeling daily. The cost of about everything seems to be spiking. "We are at a point in...
This is an Austin event you'll want to bookmark! The Austin African American Book Festival is back for the 16th year. Author Kelly Fair joined Trevor Scott to share more about her book and how you can see her and many more authors at the festival!. Follow us on Instagram...
Familiar Austin favorites are now under a new name! Impact Arts is the new non-profit supporting Summer Stock Austin and Texas Arts Project. Co-founders Ginger Morris and Donelvan Thigpen joined Trevor Scott to share how their organization will merge art experiences with education. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
