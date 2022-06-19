Four displaced after north Austin apartment fire

Nearly a week after being appointed we're learning more about the new leader of the Austin Independent School District and why his appointment has historical significance. AISD's new interim superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays is no stranger to Central Texas. Originally from Fort Worth, the husband and father attended Huston-Tillotson University and started his career at Pflugerville ISD. He says his education journey motivated him to become a teacher and help others.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO