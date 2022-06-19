ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Juneteenth holiday celebration brings a ‘sense of togetherness’ to Tacoma’s Wright Park

By Liz Moomey
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbsGc_0gFH8xwP00

The Juneteenth 253 Celebration in Wright Park Saturday is about creating a space to have a culture of beautiful people come together and celebrate freedom, organizer Candace Wesley said.

The third annual celebration commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

“What (Juneteenth) looks like to me is celebrating your authentic and genuine self, celebrating all shades of your nationality, all textures of your hair, wide lips, big hips, a sense of family, singing, laughter, seeing children run around like that, looking at my future and being a part of a movement that’s a catalyst for change,” Wesley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E92Pb_0gFH8xwP00
Candace Wesley blows a horn as she guides the third annual Juneteenth parade and celebration at Wright Park in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Cheyenne Boone/cboone@thenewstribune.com

The event began with a celebration walk to the Tacoma park to kick-off a daylong festival with eating, dancing, shopping and mingling, while teaching and learning what Juneteenth is.

Last year, June 19 became a federal holiday . The city of Tacoma celebrated Juneteenth for the first time Wednesday, and the city’s administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance.

James Manning, of Edgewood, celebrates Juneteenth every year. He is originally from Texas, which was where Juneteeth originated from. On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas with the news the war was over and enslaved people were free. Manning learned about Juneteenth from his family – it wasn’t taught in schools. On June 19 every year, he would wear red and eat red colored foods growing up. Knowing the history of Juneteenth was a motivator for his family to become business owners and get an education, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yv3z_0gFH8xwP00
Latisha Conley and her daughter, Larrisa Conley, paint at the third annual Juneteenth celebration at Wright Park in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Cheyenne Boone/cboone@thenewstribune.com

Candi Weedman, of Tacoma, came to the Juneteenth 253 Celebration curious. She said she felt a little in the dark about Juneteenth and wanted to learn more about Black people and their culture.

“I’m looking for the truth of where I’m from,” Weedman said.

Jefferey Jackson, a newcomer to Tacoma, came to Wright Park with the Juneteenth flag draped around his shoulder and an African flag tied around his waist, along with ancestral beads from Cameroon. Jackson recently learned about his ancestors, before they spent generations in Hawkinsville, Georgia. Jackson has been reflecting a lot lately as he gets a better understanding of where he came from and passing that information to his mother.

“We came from the blood of people that are a lost tribe,” he said, adding that African Americans often contend with generational trauma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeO30_0gFH8xwP00
Jefferey Jackson holds a Juneteenth flag as he poses for a portrait at the third annual Juneteenth celebration at Wright Park in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Cheyenne Boone/cboone@thenewstribune.com

Juneteenth is about awareness of what his ancestors went through and It’s also a time of love, healing and compassion, Jackson said. He said after the events of 2020, he saw a tumble effect to ensure that in the United States, inclusiveness applies to everyone.

Patricia Quistt-Therson, the owner of Quistt Dezign , was selling items representing her Ghana culture, like waist jewelry and men’s attire. Though she is originally from Ghana, she still celebrates the United States’ freedom, she said. She wants to share with her kids, who were born in the U.S., that anyone can be anything no matter what the color of their skin is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16T4KY_0gFH8xwP00
Gerald Brown, founder of the Front and Center Horse Riding Academy, leads Zoey Coleman, 10, down the sidewalk on a horse before the parade to Wright Park for the third annual Juneteenth celebration at Wright Park in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Cheyenne Boone/cboone@thenewstribune.com

Wesley said it is a gift to organize and produce a Juneteenth celebration for the community.

“I want them to go home with the sense of togetherness and if everyone does their part and approach every situation through the lenses of love, that’s when healing can begin, when you approach it from the lenses of love, not through an inferiority complex or a superiority complex,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OaoCX_0gFH8xwP00
Cars and motorcycles drive down South Yakima Avenue as part of the third annual Juneteenth parade and celebration at Wright Park in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Cheyenne Boone/cboone@thenewstribune.com

Other weekend Juneteenth events are:

▪ Mazigazi Band Juneteenth Celebration: Sunday, at Elks Temple, 565 Broadway, Spanish Ballroom. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.

▪ Black Business Market: Sunday, noon to 8 p.m., at Waterfront Market at Ruston, 5101 Ruston Way, Ruston.

