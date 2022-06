When the NBA Draft takes place Thursday night at Barclays Center, Jared Rhoden will be at his family home in Baldwin, N.Y. enjoying some quality time with his loved ones. Rhoden will spend the evening with his parents, Matthew and Rosa, and his sisters, Lauren and Marissa. Jared is looking forward to a home-cooked meal from his mom after spending much of the last month out on the road training and working out for NBA teams.

